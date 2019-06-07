New Vegan Italian Restaurant Opens in West Palm Beach

Plant Based Mafia, a festival-style Italian restaurant graces the streets of Northwood Village with a 100% vegan menu.

As the recent boom of enthusiasm for vegan food floods the market, consumers are increasingly gravitating toward plant-based food options. Whether it’s a compassion for animals or a desire to eat healthier, many people are making the conscious decision to omit animal products from their diet. Notwithstanding the push toward veganism, many consumers don’t want to forgo their favorite non-vegan food favorites.

One South Florida-based company offers a viable option for those who subscribe to the vegan lifestyle but still crave the occasional splurge on comfort food and their old meat and/or cheese favorites. With menu items such as chicken parmigiana and meatball parmigiana, Plant Based Mafia artistically crafts meat and cheese alternatives that are virtually identical in taste to the original Italian classics.

Plant Based Mafia was founded by New York native brothers Danny Costanzo, affectionately known as the Plant Father and under boss Ben Costanzo. “Our goal is to provide an authentic Italian food experience with a vegan flair,” explains the Plant Father. “Customers may find our sweet blueberry ricotta unorthodox or the powdered sugar we put on our award-winning Sweet Rigatoni blaspheme. However, when they try it, the expression on their faces speaks volumes.”

Customers can expect to see Italian favorites on the menu such as Sausage and Peppers, Chicken Parmigiana, Meatball Parmigiana, Lasagna and other unique pasta dishes, all 100% vegan. Plant Based Mafia warns the local community that they like to keep their friends close but their enemies closer so if you’re a diehard meat lover, be prepared to be wowed by these meatless meals. You may be surprised that they are completely plant based.

Plant Based Mafia is located at 538 Northwood Road, West Palm Beach, FL in the Northwood Juuuicy Market. For more information, vis