Colorelaxation Announces Memorial Day Sale with Huge Discounts on Diamond Painting Kits

May 25, 2019 – A customer needs to use the coupon code of 77MDAY at the checkout to claim a discount of 55% plus an extra 22% on all painting kits and other items that Colorelaxation has in its stock. Besides that, one will also get free shipping on all products that are sold under their Memorial Day sale. The website offers a wide range of diamond paintings and kits that one can purchase at highly reduced prices and start trying their hand at this age old craft of diamond painting.

According to the spokesperson of the company, it’s a great opportunity for customers to grab Diamond Painting Kits at such a low price because of their Memorial Day offer. These DIY kits allow people to quickly learn the trick of diamond painting. They have a variety of DIY painting kits, such as DIY Owl Painting Kit, DIY Birds on Tree Painting Kit, DIY Brown Horse Painting Kit, DIY Sunflower in a Basket Painting Kit, DIY Disney Castle Painting Kit, DIY Lake Side View Painting Kit, DIY White Peacock Painting Kit, and so on. These kits include all items that one may need, including canvas, diamonds, diamond pen, tweezers, diamond tray, wax for the diamond pen and a nice box.

The spokesperson reveals that the diamond paintings are always very lively and vibrant, and one will feel contented about creating a diamond painting using a DIY kit. One can also customize the kit and can choose a canvas in any dimensions and can also include square or round diamonds. Colorelaxation has a complete range of Diamond Painting Supplies that they offer at reasonable prices. One can use the diamond painting kit to create a variety of diamond paintings that can add to the beauty of a home, office, hotel, lobby or any other built space.

The online store is expecting a huge rush of customers following their Memorial Day sale announcement. They maintain a huge stock of all items. However, one should not delay to get their favorite diamond painting kit at an unbelievable price, before the stock lasts. To take advantage of the discount offer, one can visit the website https://colorelaxation.com.

Colorelaxation is a wonderful art and craft online shop, powered by the virtues of Integrity, Creativity, and Professionalism. They are the burgeoning Diamond Paintings, Painting by Numbers and other forms of Art and Craft store, established to serve the needs of ardent art lovers to get their favorite pieces. Through beautiful pieces of art and craft, they inspire happiness and positivity and establish a rock-solid relationship with every soul who places an order.

