Browse our large selection of Kundan jewelry

Though many businesses have come up with unique collections of Kundan jewellery and the response has been fantastic. The elegant and unique styles are an amalgamation of traditional patterns put together to accentuate the modern dressing.

Indian jewellery is definitely the embodiment of traditional beauty and opulence. Among the wide variety of designs and patterns of Indian jewellery, the Kundan jewellery is known to be the ideal image of skilled craftsmanship and matchless expertise.

Even after several decades, the essence of Kundan jewellery continues to be untarnished with experienced craftsman bringing forth new designs and innovative ideas for a complete makeover. These jewels are basically made in gold and silver along with precious stones like emerald, ruby etc.

The traditional Kundan jewellery is without a doubt the most delightful jewellery sets that a bride can adorn in her life. Available in a multitude of colors and styles, these elegant set of jewellery can fit any colored bridal outfit. The jewellery contains earrings, bracelets, necklaces, bangles and mang tilak.

The Kundan jewellery sets are one of a kind combination of fashionable styles and conventional designs making them a lot more attractive and appealing in the worldwide markets. Known for excellent craftsmanship, these pieces of jewellery certainly add a golden touch to the brides’ attire.

Bridal Kundan necklace sets usually include a gorgeous Kundan necklace combined with several Kundan earrings and a lovely Kundan Maang Teeka. Furthermore, Kundan haath phool, Kundan bridal jhumkas and kundan bridal mala are also worn by married Indian women along with Kundan necklace sets and it certainly makes them look like gorgeous Indian brides.

Kundan is the technique of setting stones in precious metals, specifically gold. Chandelier earrings rich in Kundan work are usually popular for the traditional look they lend to any outfit. Earrings studded with diamonds in intricate patterns are also a big hit.

A lot of the range of select designer imitation kundan jewelry is inspired because of the ancient cultures and techniques, while each piece of jewellery is the result of experienced workers using the technique of Kundankari. The charming attractiveness and allure of kundan jewellery are because of the precise setting of the stones and its complete look. However, you will need to see what really works for you best. You cannot go wrong with kundan jewellery on your wedding or a special occasion as it is ideal to accentuate your Indian dresses.

