CHI Home Buyer announces news on the current state of the market in Chicago, IL for buyers who are looking to purchase a home. The state of the market depends on the property type and location because the demand varies. Single-family homes in great locations are selling quickly. Buyers seem to be looking for the same factors in their next property, which includes good school districts, close to work, access to transportation, shopping, and good neighborhoods.

Prices are currently down for both condos and townhouses but are still rebounding as rental prices continue to increase in the city. Buyers will also find that investment properties are selling quickly due to foreign cash that is fueling the real estate market in the U.S., which has had an impact on the Oakbrook Terrace market.

Financing is still a challenge for many buyers because of banks and financial institutions are having higher requirements, which includes larger down payments and terms that can change at the last minute.

For more information about the business and its services, visit the website at CHI Home Buyer or call (312) 386-5511.

About CHI Home Buyer: CHI Home Buyer is Chicago’s most reputable home buyer that provides sellers with fair cash offers. The local real estate solutions and investment firm purchases residential properties directly from homeowners and have the funds available to prevent sellers from having to wait for bank approvals.

