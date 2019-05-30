SHINING 3D and 3D Systems Partner to Release Geomagic® Essentials™

New cost-effective 3D scan-to-design solution is available to the market

SHINING 3D today announced that the company has partnered with 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) to deliver a new scan-to-CAD solution. Geomagic® Essentials is launching this week as a bundled offering with SHINING 3D’s latest multi-functional handheld scanner, the Einscan Pro 2X series.

Geomagic Essentials is an ideal solution for scan-to print and downstream reverse engineering applications as it extracts all the necessary elements of a scanned part for immediate use in CAD software programs. Many currently available CAD software programs have limited capabilities in regards to processing scan data. Geomagic Essentials facilitates this process, making the scan data compatible with native CAD workflows. With the new bundle, the power of Geomagic scan-to-design solutions is now accessible to designers desiring to integrate 3D scan data and part design.

The Einscan Pro 2X series of scanners continues SHINING 3D’s tradition of high-quality products delivered at accessible price points, and the new bundled offering enhances its capabilities.

Visit https://www.einscan.com/einscan-software/einscan-reverse-engineering-design-bundle/ to learn more about the complete solution.