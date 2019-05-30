Working with Andrew & Andrew, solicitors in Portsmouth

Any journey that someone takes with solicitors in Portsmouth, like Andrew & Andrew, is likely to have a great deal of significance for their life. We generally only need legal agreements for the big events.

[PORTSMOUTH, 30/05/19] Andrew & Andrew understand the many levels of impact that working with a legal team can have on someone’s life. They may not be able to help on all of these levels when acting as solicitors in Portsmouth, but they can take on a lot of the technical and administrative support, as well as the legal aspects, which leaves clients free to take care of emotional and social pressures.

Andrew & Andrew, solicitors in Portsmouth – marriage

Getting married is hopefully just the beginning of a much longer partnership that might involve legal tasks such as writing a new will or adding someone’s name to a mortgage. For solicitors in Portsmouth, Andrew & Andrew provide many different services that can help to shape the legal aspects of a relationship.

Before someone gets married, they also might want to enter into a legal agreement with their partner, which is called a prenuptial. Far from being a portent of difficulties in the marriage, it can introduce a sense of security and balance. Andrew & Andrew can help craft a fair and clear agreement when acting as solicitors in Portsmouth.

Andrew & Andrew, solicitors in Portsmouth – children

There are some basic obligations that everyone has towards their children when they have parental responsibility. If a couple decide to separate or divorce, it is often useful to have a legal agreement in place detailing how these will be met by both parties going forward. Andrew & Andrew are familiar with many kinds of arrangements around children so they can create something to suit any situation when acting as solicitors in Portsmouth.

Andrew & Andrew, solicitors in Portsmouth – death

In their role as solicitors in Portsmouth, Andrew & Andrew have seen that the simplest way for anyone to ensure that their wishes will be carried out after they have passed away is for them to write a will. It’s possible to sort out an estate posthumously without one but it can be complex and arduous for the family.