The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick Guides Couples Through No-Fault Divorces

[Hauppauge, 05/29/2019] – Couples unfamiliar with the workings and procedures of no-fault divorces can turn to the Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick for guidance and legal help. With over ten years of experience in family law and matrimonial cases, Ian S. Mednick and his team can guide couples through one of the most difficult times in their lives.

Difference of No-Fault Divorce

No-fault divorces became available to citizens of New York State in October 2010. Before this, courts could only grant divorces for one of several fault-based grounds. These include spousal abandonment, adultery, cruel and inhuman treatment, and imprisonment. Aside from that, someone could also file for divorce if a couple have been living apart for a year due to a separation agreement.

An individual can ask for a no-fault divorce if they think their relationship with their spouse has irredeemably broken down for at least half a year before they began divorce proceedings. This means that the relationship has deteriorated to the point that the couple no longer want to remain as spouses.

Nuances of a No-Fault Divorce

No-fault divorces are less straining to emotions because there is no need to bring up accusations of infidelity or abuse. The absence of these things means that their accompanying stigma, embarrassment, and stress are absent as well.

However, state legislation also altered procedures regarding spousal maintenance, child support, and other components of divorce with the advent of no-fault divorces.

The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick can guide couples through the process of a no-fault divorce. The experienced divorce attorney can take into account the different factors that can affect the proceedings of a no-fault divorce. Couples will also benefit from their advice on the equitable distribution of assets, and, if there are children involved, the settlement of child support, and child custody.

About the Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick

The Long Island-based Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick handles clients from Suffolk County, Nassau County, Queens County, and New York City, among others. The law firm’s seasoned divorce attorney and his legal team use a client-focused approach to give each case the detailed attention it deserves.

Learn more about its legal services at https://www.divorceattorneyinlongisland.com/.