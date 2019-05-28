Bespoke Artisan Boxed Floral Arrangements from MyFlowerTree.com

~Luxe and Fascinating Flower Arrangement Boxes~

MyFlowerTree.com, India’s leading one-stop online destination for personalized gifts and greetings introduces their stunning range of luxury flower arrangement apt gifting options for every occasion. The latest offering from the brand is a classic assortment of vibrant and pastel shades roses, lilies and carnations in premium boxes. Handpicked pretty blooms in velvet and heart-shaped boxes are a perfect gifting token for your loved ones this spring season.

A mesmerizing blend of unmatched beauty and soothing fragrance, these gorgeous flower arrangement in varied color palettes is a perfect gifting guide for the season. A striking conversation starter and a real charmer, these signature boxes replicate an aura filled with class and aesthetic royalty.

Available at: www.myflowertree.com

Price Range: INR 1299 /- onwards