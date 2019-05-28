Punyam.com has Completed ISO 9001 Certification Consultancy for Hem Metal Industries

Punyam.com, one of leading ISO consultancy services Provider Company, has successfully completed ISO 9001 Consultancy project for Hem Metal Industries and ensures client meet the needs of ISO 9001:2015 through an effective Quality Management System.

Punyam.com has helped Hem Metal Industries with ISO 9001:2015 documentation, quality management system implementation. Total ISO 9001 Documented Information prepared by ISO consultancy team, which includes QMS manual, QMS policy ISO 9001 procedures, SOPs, work instructions, audit checklists etc., which results in effective system implementation for continuous improvement of an organization.

Leading ISO 9001 Consultancy team of Punyam.com has also provided system awareness and auditor training to the staff and handholding support to them during entire process of certification audit. The final certification audit was conducted by the lead auditors of ISOQAR – UK based certifying body on 4th May 2019.

Hem Metal Industries that included quality management system development, a management system documentation review, pre-audit, initial assessment, and clearance of non-conformances, all of which work to identify corrective actions that eliminate non-conformance to the quality management standard. Management team of Hem Metal has been extremely happy with the professional team effort during ISO consultancy project and developed effective Quality Management System in the organization, which was ultimate goal after this project.

About Hem Metals Industries

Hem Metals Industries is engaged in manufacturer & Supply of Aluminium Alloys & Zinc Alloys. At the Present the company has an efficient organization comprising a team of dedicated professional personnel in all area of management. This company has about 18 years experience of working in the same field. It is exporting this products in South Africa and Sri Lanka.

About Punyam.com – India

Punyam.com, a leading ISO consultancy company in India, provides ISO Certification, ISO implementation, documentation, auditor training as well as management training. Punyam has implemented ISO 9001, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, ISO 37001, ISO 15189, ISO 17020, ISO 17024, ISO 13485, SA8000, FSSC 22000, ISO 44001, IATF 16949, BRC, GMP, CE mark, and many more associated quality standards in all industries since 1991. Punyam has small and big size manufactures and services provider organizations as a list of satisfied clients in India.