Gomama247 Dishes The Most Trending Celebrity Baby Names

Cinema is called the mirror of the society which is to an extent true and Indian kids and adults getting fascinated with the style, personality and names of the B-Town stars justify this theory as well. Indian parents have a special inclination for Bollywood celebrity names due to the uniqueness, trendy sounding and popularity.

Many star kids have uncommon names and as fans, Indians try to adopt not only their style, hobbies or lifestyle but names of their kids too. Gomama247 unleashes the top buzzing celebrity names for babies inspired by the B-Town.

Arav

The son of Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar and actress Twinkle Khanna has put the name on the national map. The name is short and quite attractive. The fans can consider this name for their baby and let the celebrity inspire them. Arav means thundering in Sanskrit.

Aryan

Not just a cool and trendy name but special too because the King Khan of Bollywood has named his son Aryan who is trending on the web for quite a while. The name is undoubtedly charming and modern but it dates back to the inception of Aryan Race but it got popular after the internet was flooded with pictures and articles about SRK’s son Aryan. Aryan means noble in Sanskrit.

Ananya

The name Ananya which means unique, is associated with many well-known faces in the B-Town and digital platforms. Some of the popular personalities owning the name are Ananya Birla, the multi-talented daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla and the rising star of the present generation Ananya Pandey who has been recently seen in the movie Student of the Year 2. The name also captured the attention after the release of Chetan Bhagat’s novel 2 states.

Aradhya

Apart from sounding a traditional Indian name reflecting sheer sophistication and culture, the name is associated with one of the biggest B-Town families. Aradhya is the daughter of Miss World and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai and the granddaughter of the Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan. It is one of the top 5 trending names of this year. Aradhya means to worship.

Akira

If you think it’s just a pleasant and trendy name for a modern-age baby girl then you need to turn the pages of history and Google the B-Town families to know how popular the name is. A celebrated Japanese film director Akira Kurosawa graces the name and raises its importance to the sky-high level. There was a movie not so long ago named Akira featuring Sonakshi Sinha. Also, Akira is the daughter of Bollywood actor, director and a multitalented personality Farhan Akhtar and his ex-wife Adhuna. The name has been buzzing on the top Bollywood names charts for 3-4 years. Akira means Bright in Japanese. In Sanskrit, it can be related to Akirati which means to give abundantly.

Ishaan

The young generation has a special interest for the talented new-age actor Ishaan Khattar but the popularity of the name dates back to the time when Taare Zameen Par released and the wonder-boy character of Ishaan caught momentum among the new-age parents. Indian parents have a special inclination for the ‘Sh’ and ‘R’ syllables and Gomama247’s most searched name lists are the proof. This lovely name means Lord Shiva or God.

Dhruv

Dhruv literally signifies a star in the constellation. The name may not be associated with super popular Silver screen personalities but when you put the name in Google’s search bar, the popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and ‘Little Things’ fame digital star Dhruv Sehgal’s name will pop up. The name is often used in Indian TV serials.

Rayaan

If you’ve already guessed the connection or you simply know it, we must say you’re quite active on social media and B-Town buzzes. Well, if you are still wondering why the name is so popular, let us tell you that Rayaan is the adorable son of Bollywood Diva Madhuri Dixit and Dr. S.M. Nene. Raayan means kingly/royal person (Ray + yan).

Nitara

Well, another name from the B-Town treasure. Nitara is the loveable daughter of Khiladi Kumar or Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. In Sanskrit, Nitara means deeply rooted or the strong one. A beauty with strength is what Little Ms. Kumar is.

B-Town celebrities and their kids are always the buzzing topics of the news channels and magazines. Apart from the numbers their movies do or the popularity they encash through performance and the trendsetting looks they flaunt, the names of their kids fascinate us all since they’re unique, creative and stylish. We have tried to put all the celebrity names that were in the spotlight this year in a single list.

