How heat pipe works? One of the important factor in thermal industry.

AN OVERVIEW OF THE HEAT PIPE TECHNOLOGY:

A heat pipe is a two stage heat exchange gadget with an exceptionally high successful warm conductivity. It is a vacuum tight gadget comprising of an envelope, a working liquid, and a wick structure. The heat input vaporizes the fluid working liquid inside the wick in the evaporator segment. The immersed vapor, conveying the inert heat of vaporization, streams towards the colder condenser area. In the condenser, the vapor consolidates and surrenders its dormant heat. The consolidated fluid comes back to the evaporator through the wick structure by narrow activity. The stage change procedures and two-stage stream flow proceed as long as the temperature slope between the evaporator and condenser are kept up.

Advantages OF THESE DEVICES INCLUDE:

• High Thermal Conductivity (10,000 to 100,000 W/m K)

• Isothermal

• Passive

• Low Cost

• Shock/Vibration tolerant

• Freeze/defrost tolerant

