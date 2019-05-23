Volumetric Technologies Piston Fillers Makes Production Easier for Startup Bakeries

[Cannon Falls, 05/23/2019] – Bench top piston fillers manufactured by food packaging company Volumetric Technologies can make production smoother for startup bakeries. One of several piston filling machines designed by the company, the bench top piston filler has many versatile functions that a small bakery can use to broaden its product line and ease production.

Easy to Use

A startup bakery will save time and money investing in even one bench top piston filler. Volumetric Technologies designed its foot pedal operator and adjustable speed controls for ease of use.

A user powers the device pneumatically so that it does not rely on electricity to function. This guarantees uninterrupted production even during a power failure. The whole filler only weighs 45 pounds for portability. Bakeries can easily clean the filler between uses because of its stainless steel body and tool-free construction.

Versatile Functionality

The bench top piston filler can handle liquids and products with particulates, such as icings and cream fillings. Its conical 5-gallon hopper makes it ideal to use for sauces, fillings, and icings. Nine nozzle options are available to enterprising bakeries.

The right nozzle can help put icing on pies and cakes, inject creamy fillings in pastries, and pour sauces into jars or bottles. Volumetric Technologies’ design ensures the piston filler can achieve this with speed and accuracy.

The manufacturer’s piston filling machines are also made with316L stainless steel as well as USDA- and FDA-approved materials.

About Volumetric Technologies

Volumetric Technologies designs and manufactures packaging equipment from quality materials in America. Aside from piston fillers, the company also produces cup machines, filling line machines, and conveyors. The manufacturer has worked with clients from a wide range of industries, including industrial, cosmetics, and household sectors. In recognition of its clients’ unique application requirements, Volumetric Technologies can also customize its line of equipment.

Go to http://www.volumetrictechnologies.com for more information.