Ship Your Products Safely Anywhere in the World with TPS Global’s Freight Services

[United Kingdom, 23/05/2019] – TPS Global, a logistics service provider with more than a decade of experience, gives business owners quick and convenient international shipping with its global freight services. The company offers strategic delivery through air, sea, road, and rail freight for different industries in the U.K. The company also boasts a spacious 60,000-square-foot warehouse for accommodation and packing.

Air Freight

Customers who want to deliver their high-value products can opt for TPS Global’s air freight services. It’s a quick shipping method that reduces packaging and storage costs, as products don’t have to stay in a warehouse for long. This method is an option for people who want to do same-day or next-day shipping.

Sea Freight

Sea freight is a reliable and cost-effective choice for people who want to send their products in bulk. TPS Global has contacts with all major shipping lines that offer different transit times so that customers can make precise projections for delivery time and costs. The company provides full and less than container load for worldwide shipments. It also offers complete equipment with 20 and 40ft general purpose containers, flat racks, open tops, reefers, and high cubes. Those who want to send in low-volume packages through sea freight may also opt for the company’s consolidated shipping service to save time and money.

Road Freight

TPS Global has a road network that spans 36 countries worldwide. The company does express shipping in Europe, door-to-door deliveries and collection worldwide, and same-day and next-day deliveries. It has a wide variety of vehicles, including trucks with tail lifts.

Rail Freight

For customers who want fast but affordable shipping, the company has rail freight services that can transfer large containers from countries like China and Turkey. TPS Global says this method is about 50% cheaper than air freight. It also offers full and less than container load options and competitive prices.

To back these freight methods up, TPS Global’s newly-refurbished warehouse has over 60,000 square feet of space in Aylesford, Kent. It can handle over 10,000 pallet spaces of racking. It’s strategically positioned to reach major UK seaports, airports, and rail and road networks. With its years of experience and knowledge about the logistics industry, TPS Global is always ready to move the next shipment.

About TPS Global

TPS Global, formed in 2003, offers freight forwarding and supply chain services in the UK. Its services cover air, road, sea, and rail freight, warehousing and fulfilment, same and next day delivery, and more. The company is a two-time winner of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade. With its 99.7% pick accuracy rate, state-of-the-art warehouse, and experienced team, TPS Global exceeds customers’ expectations every time.

To know more about TPS Global and their services, visit https://tps-global.com.