Football for Friendship 2019: official attempt to obtain GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title

(Moscow – 23 May, 2019) On the fields of the Football for Friendship World Championship in Madrid, the most nationalities in a football (soccer) training session will be conducted. The record will be noted by an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® Adjudicator.

Young Players, Young Journalists, Young Referees, and Young Coaches of Football for Friendship attending the final events in Spain will participate in the lesson. The children will be supported by the Global Ambassador of Football for Friendship Franz Beckenbauer.

Information:

The International Children”s Social Programme Football for Friendship has been implemented by Gazprom, the official UEFA partner, since 2013. The key values promoted by the programme’s participants are friendship, equality, fairness, health, peace, devotion, victory, traditions, and honour. Football for Friendship is supported by UEFA, FIFA, International Olympic Committee, football federations of different countries, children”s international charity funds, famous athletes, and the leading football clubs of the world. The programme has brought together more than 6 thousand participants from 211 countries and acquired over 5 million followers including famous athletes, artists, and politicians.

