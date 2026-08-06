17.6 C
London
Thursday, August 6, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business Tamil Nadu Budget set to be tabled in the middle of high...

Tamil Nadu Budget set to be tabled in the middle of high political drama

By
Correspondent
-
0
17
19659001 SENSEX 78,586.65 19459047+ 157.70 19659002 CLEVER 24,575.85 19459047 -39.05 CRUDEOIL 7,183.00 -31.00 GOLD 144,950.00 + 2,361.00 19659005 SILVER 226,651.00 + 5,036.00 SENSEX 78,586.65 19459047+ 157.70 AWESOME 24,575.85 19459047 -39.05 19659009 COOL 24,575.85 -39.05 19659010 CRUDEOIL 7,183.00 -31.00 19659011 CRUDEOIL 7,183.00 19459047 -31.00 GOLD 144,950.00 + 2,361.00

  1. Home News< meta itemprop= 19459021 material= > 19659014 State financing Minister N Marie Wilson is set to provide the Budget for 2026-27 in the middle of high political drama around the arrest of Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday. 19659016 Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph|Image Credit: PTI/R SENTHILKUMAR Tamil Nadu’s judgment Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam(TVK)Government, led by CM Joseph Vijay, is set to provide its maiden Financial Budget declarations at 10:00 am on Wednesday at the State legal Assembly. State financing Minister N Marie Wilson is set to provide the Budget for 2026-27 in the middle of high political drama provided the advancements around the arrest of Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday. 19659019 DMK sources suggest that DMK MLAs might boycott the spending plan session in demonstration versus the arrest of Udhayanidhi Stalin. 19659020 Udhayanidhi was jailed on Tuesday and questioned before he was launched in Thanjavur on station bail by authorities when it comes to supposed double-meaning remark while mentioning a popular starlet. 19659021 Federal government sources suggest that the Budget will have steps for females, youth, commercial advancement and is likewise set to particularly set a vision strategy entitled 19459039 (Prosperous Tamil Nadu). 19459049 Released on August 5, 2026 19659022 19459070 THIS ADVERTISEMENT SUPPORTS OUR JOURNALISM. SUBSCRIBE FOR MINIMAL ADS. 19459070 THIS ADVERTISEMENT SUPPORTS OUR JOURNALISM. SUBSCRIBE FOR MINIMAL ADS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Kerala Minister states peak court instructions on Mullaperiyar dam unimplemented, things water level walking

Business 0
Submit photo: The Mullaperiyar Dam is a masonry gravity...

United States VP Vance states settlements with Iran “going to be unpleasant”, “take a while”

Business 0
United States Vice President JD Vance|Picture Credit: REUTERS Explaining Iran's...

Arvind Kejriwal alleges Meta restricted his account, calls it ‘pretty bad service’

Business 0
<div data-key data-et="2026-08-06 10:39:24.849" data-ga-category="WEB Articleshow Clicks" data-blacklist="0" data-article_id="132982395"...

Popular

Kerala Minister states peak court instructions on Mullaperiyar dam unimplemented, things water level walking

Business 0
Submit photo: The Mullaperiyar Dam is a masonry gravity...

United States VP Vance states settlements with Iran “going to be unpleasant”, “take a while”

Business 0
United States Vice President JD Vance|Picture Credit: REUTERS Explaining Iran's...

Arvind Kejriwal alleges Meta restricted his account, calls it ‘pretty bad service’

Business 0
<div data-key data-et="2026-08-06 10:39:24.849" data-ga-category="WEB Articleshow Clicks" data-blacklist="0" data-article_id="132982395"...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here