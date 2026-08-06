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India, Lesotho evaluation bilateral ties, consent to hold next JBCC in Maseru in 2027

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Journalism release kept in mind that both sides examined bilateral engagement in trade, financial cooperation, advancement, skilling, capability structure, and local cooperation

By ANI

Upgraded -August 06, 2026 at 10:14 AM.joint Secretary (E&SA), MEA, Janesh Kain and Principal Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Lesotho, Thabang Lekhela, co-chair the 6th meeting of the Joint Bilateral Commission for Cooperation between India and Lesotho, in New Delhi on Friday.

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New Delhi

joint Secretary(E&SA), MEA, Janesh Kain and Principal Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Lesotho, Thabang Lekhela, co-chair the 6th conference of the Joint Bilateral Commission for Cooperation in between India and Lesotho, in New Delhi on Friday.|Picture Credit: ANI

India and Lesotho evaluated the whole spectrum of their bilateral cooperation throughout the 6th conference of the Joint Bilateral Commission for Cooperation (JBCC), declaring their dedication to reinforcing incorporate locations such as trade, advancement collaboration, capability structure and multilateral cooperation.

According to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) news release, the 6th conference of the JBCC was kept in New Delhi on July 30 and was co-chaired by Janesh Kain, Joint Secretary (East and Southern Africa), Ministry of External Affairs, and Thabang P Lekhela, Principal Secretary in Lesotho’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations.

According to journalism release, both sides evaluated the complete variety of bilateral engagement, consisting of trade and financial cooperation, advancement collaboration, skilling and capability structure, in addition to cooperation at local and multilateral online forums.

The MEA stated the checking out Lesotho delegation likewise satisfied Secretary (Economic Relations) Sudhakar Dalela on July 31 and individually held conversations with authorities from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and the Department of Commerce to check out methods to boost cooperation throughout sectors of shared interest.

Journalism release kept in mind that India and Lesotho share close ties of relationship rooted in their typical dedication to promoting South-South cooperation. Both nations concurred that the next conference of the Joint Bilateral Commission for Cooperation will be kept in Maseru in 2027.

Previously, the MEA had actually stated that the 2 nations carried out an extensive evaluation of bilateral relations, with specific concentrate on advancement collaboration, capability structure, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), and coordination at the United Nations and other multilateral platforms.

According to Lesotho’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, the 2 sides likewise advanced conversations on numerous proposed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and consented to sign them at the earliest chance.

India even more repeated its invite to Lesotho to sign up with the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), highlighting chances for cooperation in renewable resource and resistant facilities.

Released on August 6, 2026

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