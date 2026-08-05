Vaaree raises ₹65 crore Series A led by Hero Enterprise and Cap Alpha Ventures, formerly known as Client Associates Alternate Fund (CAAF)

The fresh capital will be used to expand Vaaree’s fulfilment network, accelerate investments in its advanced AI-powered discovery experiences, including VibeCheck.

Vaaree, India’s curated marketplace for home décor and furnishings, has raised ₹65 crore in a Series A funding round led by Hero Enterprise and Cap Alpha Ventures.

Vaaree’s previous investors also include Peak XV’s Surge, PeerCapital, All In Capital, Better Capital, OTP Ventures and Kunal Shah among other investors.

The fresh capital will be used to expand Vaaree’s fulfilment network, enable faster deliveries and strengthen its AI-led styling and discovery technology, including VibeCheck, its proprietary home-styling experience.

Vaaree was founded with a simple belief: Indian customers should not have to choose between quality, variety and accessibility while shopping for their homes.

Unlike crowded marketplaces built around endless listings, Vaaree follows a “curated, not crowded” approach. The company works only with carefully selected export-grade manufacturers and brands whose products meet its standards across quality, design and reliability. Vaaree partners with only around 3 out of every 100 brands/manufacturers that apply to them, to maintain quality and conducts stringent quality checks before taking any seller live

The platform offers products across home décor, furnishings, bed and bath, kitchen and lighting- from thoughtfully made products by Indian manufacturers to a growing selection from premium and global luxe brands for Indian consumers.

But Vaaree’s ambition goes beyond making quality products available online. The company is building technology to solve one of the biggest challenges in the category: helping customers understand what will look good together inside their homes.

Through VibeCheck, customers are able to discover products based on their personal style, create coordinated looks and moodboards, visualise how different products work together, and move from buying individual items to styling complete spaces.

Instead of expecting customers to scroll through thousands of unrelated products, VibeCheck is being built to understand their taste, room, colour preferences and styling intent- and translate that into personalised, shoppable recommendations.

“The problem in home category is not a lack of products. It is the lack of confidence customers feel while putting a space together,” said Varun Vohra Co-founder, Vaaree. “Most people know how they want their home to feel, but translating that into the right products is difficult. With VibeCheck, we want to give every Indian access to a personal home stylist, one that understands their taste, helps them visualise complete spaces and makes every recommendation instantly shoppable.”

“This funding allows us to strengthen both sides of that experience: technology that makes home styling simpler and fulfilment infrastructure that gets those products to customers faster.”

Vaaree’s model is also helping manufacturers and brands build sustainable, quality-led growth. By combining curation, merchandising, content, technology and fulfilment support, the platform enables deserving partners to reach relevant customers and scale without compromising their product or brand experience.

The company believes its AI-led discovery engine will also help high-quality manufacturers and brands get matched with the right customer, rather than competing solely for visibility in an overcrowded catalogue or diluting quality standards to lower prices.

“Vaaree is addressing a large and highly fragmented market with a differentiated, technology-led platform. I have always believed in the exceptional craftsmanship and artistic heritage of Indian artisans, and Vaaree is helping bring that excellence to consumers at scale. The company has built a world-class supply chain and a robust quality assurance framework, while leveraging technology to curate its product assortment, personalize the customer experience, and simplify what is often an overwhelming home styling journey. We are delighted to partner with Garima, Varun, and the entire Vaaree team as they build a trusted, category-defining destination for home and décor”, said Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman Hero Enterprise.

“Vaaree is creating value on both sides of the platform – helping customers make better styling decisions while enabling strong manufacturers and brands to build quality growth. We look forward to supporting the company as it scales its technology and fulfilment capabilities”, said Himanshu Kohli, Managing Partner, Cap Alpha Ventures.

Use of Funds

Vaaree will invest the capital primarily across two areas:

AI-powered home styling and discovery

The company will deepen its investment in VibeCheck, its AI-powered styling platform designed to make shopping for the home more personalised, visual and intuitive.

VibeCheck will help customers:

Discover their personal home style

Create moodboards and coordinated room looks

Find products that complement what they already own

Visualise combinations across furniture, décor, furnishings and lighting

Shop complete, personalised looks rather than isolated products

Over time, Vaaree aims to build VibeCheck into an intelligent styling companion that learns from customers’ preferences and helps them design every corner of their home.

Faster fulfilment

Vaaree will expand its fulfilment and quality-verification centres across key markets, bringing inventory closer to customers and reducing delivery timelines.

The expansion will enable stronger quality control, improve product availability and help the company move towards next-day and faster deliveries across major Indian cities.

Vaaree had earlier outlined its vision of combining AI-powered styling with an expanded Fulfilment and Quality Verification network to make home shopping faster and more intuitive.