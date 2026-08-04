The lost port of Odisha? Palur’s 2,000-year maritime history comes alive

The evaluation of artefacts and structural remains recuperated from the ancient port of Palur in Odisha’s Ganjam district exposed substantial historical findings. The discoveries exposed interesting proof of an advanced maritime settlement that thrived for more than 2 centuries.

According to a report by The Times Of India, the findings supplied fresh insights into Odisha’s early maritime trade relate to Southeast Asia. They were just recently provided at an archaeology conference at Utkal University, which was participated in by professionals from India and abroad.

The excavation, performed collectively by the Odisha Institute of Maritime and South East Asian Studies and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in between 2023 and 2025, exposed a number of substantial discoveries.

Amongst the most noteworthy findings was proof that some red sleek ware recuperated from the website was fired at temperature levels varying in between 950 ° C and 1,000 ° C, substantially greater than the 500-600 ° C normally tape-recorded in ancient Odisha ceramics. Even more clinical analysis was being performed by the ASI and IIT Mumbai.

Findings Point To Ancient Trade

The evaluation tape-recorded 363 graffiti-marked potsherds including signs such as swastikas, sun themes, leaves, ladder styles, flower patterns and geometric markings. According to archaeologist and previous Palur excavation task director Sunil Patnaik, these markings might represent ownership, merchant guilds, potters’ marks or spiritual signs, using important insights into the settlement’s social and industrial life.

Excavators likewise recuperated beads made from carnelian, agate, jasper, quartz and faience. Glass bracelets, ivory artefacts and shell items were likewise found, suggesting Palur’s function in long-distance trade networks linking eastern India with Southeast Asia.

Proof Pushes Back Palur’s Antiquity

The excavation recognized a number of prominent ceramic types, consisting of northern black refined ware (NBPW), knobbed ware, luxurious red refined ware, chocolate slipped ware and black sleek ware. One excavation trench exposed 9 unique cultural layers which extended almost 3 metres listed below the surface area. It offered an undisturbed historical series from the pre-Mauryan duration through the Early Historic and Early Medieval stages.

The evaluation likewise supported in determining contemporary Palur with “Paloura”the harbour explained by 2nd-century Greek geographer Ptolemy as a significant embarkation point for trips to Southeast Asia.

Archaeologists furthermore recorded 66 Early Historic websites around Palur, recommending it functioned as the centre of a huge urban-maritime complex. Patnaik stated the findings opened a brand-new window into Odisha’s maritime history and worried the requirement for additional excavations to much better comprehend the state’s ancient cultural roots and enduring maritime connections with South and Southeast Asia.