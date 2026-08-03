Lion Brewery makes India comeback after 60 years, targets premium beer market

Lion Brewery Co has re-entered the Indian market after more than sixty years. The company is launching its premium beer range in Delhi and plans expansion. This move capitalizes on India’s rapidly growing premium beer segment. The brewer partnered with Copperdrop Spirits for distribution across India. This entry aligns with India’s broader beer market premiumization trend.

British brewer Lion Brewery Co has returned to the Indian market after more than six decades, launching its premium beer range in Delhi as it looks to capitalise on the rapid growth of the country’s premium beer segment.

The brewer has entered into a partnership with Copperdrop Spirits, which will serve as its exclusive importer and distributor in India. The company plans to extend its presence to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the next phase.

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Founded in London in 1836, Lion Brewery Co has historical ties to India. The company was among the early producers and exporters of India Pale Ale (IPA), a beer style that was originally developed for export to India during the British era.

“India is not just a new market for us, it’s part of Lion Brewery Co’s story,” said Will Julius, Managing Director of Lion Brewery Co.

The company is entering India at a time when the premium beer segment is expanding rapidly, growing at more than 40 per cent annually, according to the company. Rising urban disposable incomes, growing preference for milder and craft beer options, and the rapid expansion of microbreweries are driving the shift towards premium products.

“To bring Lion back after more than half a century, and to do so at a time when the premium beer segment is growing so rapidly in India, is incredibly exciting,” Julius said.

Lion Brewery Co has launched its Island Lager and Pale Ale in the Indian market, with both currently available in 330 ml bottles in Delhi. The company said additional formats are expected to be introduced later.

The brewer was restored in 2018 by a group of friends. Its India entry has been facilitated by Copperdrop Spirits, which is promoted by the founder of premium beer brand Bad Monkey Beer, according to the statement.

“We see strong potential for premium international craft brands in India. Lion Brewery Co combines heritage, authenticity, and quality — all of which resonate strongly with today’s Indian consumer,” said Rohan Khare of Copperdrop Spirits.

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The entry comes as India’s beer industry undergoes a broader premiumisation trend. The overall beer market was estimated at around USD 4.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 8-10% through 2028, according to IMARC Group data cited in the statement.

The premium segment is growing significantly faster than the overall market, at around 42-45%, the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)