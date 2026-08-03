5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Egypt, emergency situation reaction triggered

An earthquake determining magnitude 5.4 struck in the Mediterranean Sea off Egypt’s coast early on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) stated.

The quake happened at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), according to GFZ.

The Egyptian Red Crescent stated it triggered its emergency situation action strategy in the governorates where the trembling was felt. The organisation stated it had actually gotten no reports of casualties or home damage up until now.

In a declaration, the Red Crescent prompted citizens to keep away from structures revealing indications of structural damage and to follow updates provided by main authorities as evaluations of the circumstance continued.

Authorities are keeping track of the effect of the earthquake, with emergency situation groups staying on alert in the impacted locations. Preliminary reports showed no substantial damage or injuries.

Egypt modifies earthquake epicentre to 38 km from Suez.

– Ends