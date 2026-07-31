Included in Asiad squad, Pal vows to work hard

“It was a bit disappointing, but I told myself to keep working hard as I knew that my hard work won’t go to waste. Our World Cup-bound colleagues will leave for their destination tomorrow, and the rest will keep training here,” Pal said on Thursday after finishing his routine training at Bengaluru.

Certainly, it was a disappointment for Pal who comes from a humble background, and it almost shattered all his future dreams. However, his sincere efforts at the national camp in Bengaluru paid off on Wednesday when he was drafted into the 20-member team for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan this September-October.

Pal, who is from Meghbaran Hockey Academy in Karampur (Ghazipur), Uttar Pradesh, however, faced his first setback last week when he missed the lineup for the upcoming Hockey World Cup beginning August 15 in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Ever since his debut for the Indian men’s hockey team in 2021, midfielder Rajkumar Pal hasn’t looked back. He was part of the bronze-winning team at the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka in 2021, won a second bronze medal at the 2022 Asia Cup, finished ninth at the 2023 Men’s World Cup, won a gold medal at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy in China, and then bagged a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“My mission is to play my second Olympics and this year’s Asian Games would be a big opportunity for me to showcase my ability and stay in contention for the 2028 Olympics,” said Pal, adding, “I have to give 100 percent in Japan, and this is my chance to move up. It’s just another step for me.”

Pal’s selection for the 2026 Asian Games squad has also been welcomed by UP Hockey’s secretary and former India captain, Rajnish Mishra. “He was a well-deserved player even for the World Cup side as his style of play fits into the scheme of Indian hockey. But now it’s a matter of the past and now we all hope for a fine show from him in Japan,” said Mishra.

Mishra also said that Pal learnt the hardships of the game at an early age. “I do remember him as a lanky youngster with an unusual calm on the ball and a knack for reading the game. His family supported him with sacrifices despite limited finances and those constraints only sharpened his focus. Pal learned to value practice over perks and fundamentals over flair,” he added.

“For Uttar Pradesh, Pal’s emergence at the international level is a true example of his hard work. More than personal redemption, his selection inspires younger players who see that setbacks can be detours rather than dead ends,” said Mishra, who also happens to be the chief coach of UP teams.