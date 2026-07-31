Gold pulled India back from the edge of crisis 35 years ago

This month 35 years ago marked a watershed for India’s economy. On July 24, 1991, Dr. Manmohan Singh announced the 1991 economic reforms during his landmark Union Budget speech as the then Finance Minister of India. The reforms unshackled India from the licence-permit raj and put the economy on a fast track.

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In that summer of 1991, India came dangerously close to running out of money to pay for essential imports. Foreign exchange reserves had fallen so low that the country had barely enough dollars left to finance a few weeks of imports. International lenders were losing confidence, oil prices had surged after the Gulf War and political instability had deepened the sense of crisis. In that desperate moment, India’s most trusted reserve asset came to the rescue. Nearly 67 tonnes of gold were mobilised in two emergency transactions that bought the country precious time and helped avert a sovereign payments default.

The crisis that pushed India to the edge

The roots of the 1991 crisis had been building for years. During the 1980s, India financed growth through increasing external borrowing. Fiscal deficits widened and the country’s dependence on imported oil remained high. When Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990, crude prices shot up and remittances from Indian workers in the Gulf came under pressure. At the same time, political uncertainty at home weakened investor confidence. Between late 1989 and mid-1991, India saw a succession of fragile governments. Foreign lenders became reluctant to roll over short-term credit lines and non-resident Indians began withdrawing deposits.

By June 1991, India’s foreign exchange reserves had fallen to levels that could cover only a few weeks of imports. The country faced the prospect of missing external payment obligations. For policymakers, the immediate challenge was not economic reform but survival. They needed dollars quickly. Gold became the only asset that could unlock emergency liquidity.



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India’s 1991 gold deal

The first operation took place in May 1991 under the Chandra Shekhar government. Twenty tonnes of government-owned confiscated gold were transferred through the State Bank of India in a transaction with Union Bank of Switzerland. The arrangement was structured as a sale with an agreement to repurchase the gold later. The deal generated roughly $200-215 million in foreign exchange. The amount was significant but not enough to stabilise the situation. Pressure on reserves continued and policymakers realised that a larger operation involving the Reserve Bank of India’s own gold stock would be necessary.

The central bank still held substantial gold reserves but converting them into usable foreign currency was not straightforward. The RBI eventually decided to pledge 46.91 tonnes of gold to raise emergency funding. The operation involved the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan and secured approximately $405 million in foreign currency loans. Together with the Swiss transaction, India raised roughly $600 million at a time when every dollar mattered.

The symbolism was powerful. India had not exhausted its gold reserves. Yet the very act of pledging gold indicated how severe the crisis had become because gold was the asset of last resort.

How India secretly airlifted gold in 1991

The RBI operation quickly became one of the most covert financial missions in India’s history. The lenders insisted that the collateral had to be physically held outside India. This meant the gold could not simply remain in RBI vaults while being pledged and it had to be moved abroad. Officials first had to identify bars that met international bullion standards. The gold was weighed, verified, insured and repackaged. Special logistical arrangements were made to avoid publicity.

Beginning in early July 1991, the gold was transported under heavy security from RBI vaults in Mumbai to the airport. Armed escorts accompanied the consignments. The shipments were flown overseas in multiple tranches, largely to the Bank of England’s vaults in London. The operation involved 46.91 tonnes of gold, equivalent to nearly 47,000 kilograms. Contemporary accounts indicate that the transfer was carried out in four separate consignments.

The secrecy was not merely about security. If markets had learned beforehand that India was sending gold abroad to secure emergency funding, it could have triggered panic. Foreign banks might have cut credit lines. Importers could have rushed to buy dollars. Rating agencies and lenders might have interpreted the move as evidence that default was imminent.

Officials therefore sought to complete the operation before details became widely known. However, the secrecy did not last long. News reports eventually revealed that gold was being flown out of the country. Images of bullion being loaded onto aircraft became enduring symbols of the crisis. But by then, the money had largely been secured and the immediate danger had eased.

Gold bought time for 1991 economic reforms

The gold transactions did not solve India’s structural problems but bought precious time. Within weeks, the newly elected Narasimha Rao government and Finance Minister Manmohan Singh launched sweeping reforms. The rupee was devalued. Industrial licensing was dismantled. Trade barriers were reduced and foreign investment rules were liberalised.

The emergency funding raised against gold gave policymakers breathing space to undertake those measures without the immediate threat of a payments collapse hanging over them. Importantly, India later repaid the loans and recovered the pledged gold. The country did not permanently lose its reserves.

From pledging gold to accumulating it

Thirty-five years later, the contrast could hardly be sharper. The RBI today holds 880.52 tonnes of gold, more than double the level that existed around the time of the 1991 crisis. The central bank has repeatedly clarified in recent months that its physical gold stock remains unchanged at 880.52 tonnes despite speculation about gold sales.

Gold has also become a larger component of India’s external reserves. According to RBI data, gold’s share in the country’s foreign exchange reserves rose from 13.92 per cent in September 2025 to 16.70 per cent by March 2026 and further to 16.85 per cent in May 2026. The value of the RBI’s gold holdings has surged because of rising global bullion prices. The value of gold held as an asset of the RBI’s Banking Department jumped more than 63 per cent during 2025-26.

Why gold matters again

Gold is once again at the centre of reserve management discussions, though for very different reasons than in 1991. The RBI has accelerated the repatriation of gold from overseas vaults. By March 2026, about 680 tonnes of India’s gold reserves were being held domestically, representing more than 77 per cent of total holdings. Around 198 tonnes remained with the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements.

The repatriation drive gathered pace after geopolitical events such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict heightened concerns among central banks about keeping sovereign assets abroad. During the six months ended March 2026 alone, the RBI brought home more than 104 tonnes of gold.

At the same time, gold continues to serve as a hedge against currency volatility and geopolitical uncertainty. The RBI’s overall foreign exchange reserves stood at about $676 billion in July 2026, while gold remains a crucial diversification asset within that portfolio.

The story of 1991 is not really about gold but confidence. When confidence vanished, gold became the one asset that foreign lenders trusted without question. It helped India survive a crisis that threatened to overwhelm the economy. Today, the same metal sits in RBI vaults as a symbol of financial strength rather than financial distress.

Thirty-five years ago, India shipped gold abroad because it had little choice. Today, it is bringing much of that gold home because it can. That journey tells the story of India’s economic transformation more vividly than any statistic.