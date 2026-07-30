Trains fined for not informing traveler on train diversion

Hyderabad: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I, Hyderabad, has actually held Southern Railway guilty of shortage in service for stopping working to notify a traveler about a prepared train diversion, leading to an almost 16-hour hold-up and triggering him to miss out on an organization conference and a return flight.The commission partially permitted a problem submitted by T Ramakrishna versus the basic supervisor, Southern Railway, Chennai, and the primary industrial supervisor (guest marketing), directing them to collectively pay Rs 25,000 settlement and Rs 10,000 towards lawsuits expenses within 45 days.Ramakrishna had actually reserved a reserved ticket on Train No 12621 Tamil Nadu Express from MGR Chennai Central to New Delhi. The ticket revealed departure at 10 pm on Sep 28, 2024, and arrival at 6.30 am on Sept 30.

The train reached New Delhi just at 10.30 pm, running almost 16 hours late.The commission kept in mind that South Central Railway had actually provided a diversion notification on Sept 5 due to prepared functional works and advised that travelers be notified. Ramakrishna, who boarded at Chennai Central, was not separately signaled and his appointment slip continued to reveal the initial schedule.Declining the trains’ argument that notifies were sent out just to guests boarding intermediate stations, the commission stated the diversion was a prepared workout and enough time was readily available to inform all travelers.The hold-up required Ramakrishna to miss his Hyderabad flight from New Delhi and purchase a more expensive ticket the next day. The commission held that the failure to interact the modification triggered psychological pain and trouble.