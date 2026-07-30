Fuel tanker reverses near St Jacinto, snarls Vasco traffic

Vasco: Traffic on the Vasco-Cortalim highway stayed interfered with for a number of hours on Wednesday after a tanker bring about 25,000 litres of air travel turbine fuel(ATF )reversed into a roadside ditch near St Jacinto Island at Chicalim.No casualties were reported in the event, with both the chauffeur and cleaner getting away safe.According to Vasco station house in charge Dilip Bicholkar, the tanker, weighing over 35 tonnes, was transferring ATF from the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) centers in Vasco to Mopa airport when the motorist supposedly lost control of the car near St Jacinto Island at around 11am, triggering it to reverse.Fire workers from Vasco, led by Bicholkar, hurried to the area and cordoned off the location as a safety measure, provided the dangerous nature of the fuel.

Preliminary reports recommended there was a leakage from the tanker, however fire authorities later on validated that no leak had actually happened and there was no risk to the general public.The mishap set off enormous traffic jam on both sides of the Vasco-Cortalim highway and likewise impacted traffic motion on the Dabolim-Verna roadway. Air travelers and commuters stayed stranded for hours, triggering significant hassle.The tanker was lastly eliminated from the ditch with the assistance of a heavy crane at around 8.30 pm. Fire, authorities and traffic workers took comprehensive precaution throughout the healing operation.

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