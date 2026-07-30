Plastic notes in India coming quickly: Why govt desires polymer banknotes, which nations utilize them and how these currencies assist

The Indian federal government has actually authorized the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) proposition to present RBI polymer keeps in mind in the 10 and 20 denominations for field trials, restoring a strategy that was initially revealed more than a years earlier. At the very same time, the Centre has actually made it clear that there is no proposition to change existing paper-based Indian currency with RBI plastic notes.

Check out: Govt authorizes RBI’s trials of 10, 20 polymer notes

2 billion pieces of 10 and 20 RBI plastic notes

The choice comes weeks after Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL), an RBI subsidiary, drifted a tender suggesting that the reserve bank was preparing to continue with a fresh trial of RBI polymer notes, around 14 years after a comparable proposition was revealed however never ever materialised.

Check out: RBI actions ahead on strategy for plastic rupee notes

Responding to a concern in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary stated the RBI, on the suggestion of its Central Board, had actually proposed presenting one billion pieces each of 10 and 20 RBI polymer notes for field trials. Routine issuance would follow if the trials succeed. He stated the federal government has actually authorized the proposition.

According to the minister, the RBI has actually notified the federal government that global research studies reveal RBI polymer notes have a lot longer life-span than traditional paper notes, making them considerably more long lasting.

Will Indian plastic notes impact digital payments?

On whether RBI plastic notes might impact digital payments, Chaudhary stated the proposition is still at an initial phase and any effect can just be examined after routine issuance starts. He included that physical banknotes and digital payment systems match each other and both stay readily available to the general public.

The federal government likewise clarified that RBI polymer notes will flow together with existing paper-substrate Indian currency. It stated there is no proposition to change paper banknotes completely with polymer-based notes.

Why RBI plastic notes are back on the program

The restored push follows a current Expression of Interest (EOI) provided by BRBNMPL, which previously in July welcomed competitive quotes from makers and providers of opacified polymer substrate with security functions ideal for printing banknotes.

The RBI subsidiary stated the requirement pointed out in the EOI was just for the instant requirement. It included that if the field trials of RBI polymer notes achieve success, it means to acquire bigger amounts of polymer substrate throughout various denominations through future Requests for Proposal (RFPs) or subsequent tenders.

What govt stated about plastic currency notes?

The most recent relocation marks a revival of a concept previously revealed in 2012. According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release dated December 13, 2012, the RBI, in assessment with the Government of India, had actually thought about numerous choices, consisting of printing banknotes on polymer substrate. At that time, a choice had actually been required to present one billion pieces of 10 RBI polymer notes on a field trial basis in 5 cities.

The PIB release had actually likewise clarified that the main goal of presenting polymer or plastic notes was to increase the life of banknotes and not to fight counterfeiting.

Nevertheless, India, among the world’s 5 biggest economies, is still assessing RBI plastic notes almost 3 years after Australia presented a total series of polymer banknotes. Today, around 60 nations utilize polymer currency in some kind.

What are polymer notes and how are they various from Indian currency today?

RBI polymer notes are printed on a non-fibrous and non-porous polymer substrate instead of standard banknote paper.

Present Indian currency is printed on paper made totally from long cotton fibers acquired from cotton comber and linter. This implies there is no direct link in between paper-based banknotes and the cutting of trees.