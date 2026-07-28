Pyaar Prema Kalyanam OTT Release: Elan-Saanvee Meghana’s Family Entertainer To Stream On Netflix From…

The ‘Pyaar Prema Kaadhal’ director Elan is set to make his debut in acting with the film ‘Pyaar Prema Kalyanam’ which also stars Saanvee Meghana in the lead role. The OTT release date of this family entertainer is finally out.
Netflix announced that the film is set to stream on their platform from August 21.
Directed by and starring Elan in his acting debut, the film follows “Pavi (Saanvee Meghana), a popular influencer who refuses to leave her family home after marriage.
“Instead, it’s her husband, Elan, who moves in with her, setting off a hilarious chain of culture clashes, family chaos, shifting expectations, and heartfelt self-discovery. As the newlyweds navigate their unconventional arrangement, they soon realise that perhaps the biggest tradition worth challenging is the idea that everyone else gets to define their happily ever after,” a press release said.
The film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, Geetha Kailasam, Elango Kumaravel, Senthil, and Maran in prominent roles.
Netflix shared a motion poster of the film while announcing the release date on Monday.
The producer Sreenidhi Sagar was all praise for the story of ‘Pyaar Prema Kalyanam’, saying that the response to the Tamil OTT film ‘Made in Korea’ made her believe that “Tamil stories can resonate with audiences around the world.”
“Following the incredible response to Made in Korea, which proved that authentic Tamil stories can resonate with audiences around the world, we were looking for another story with that same universal appeal. From the moment we heard this story, we knew it had the perfect blend of heart, humour, and relatability. What makes Pyaar Prema Kalyanam special is the way it explores modern relationship dynamics through a refreshing premise while remaining deeply rooted in family values and Tamil culture. It is a wholesome entertainer,” Sreenidhi Sagar said, according to the release.
Adding to the film’s emotional resonance is a soulful soundtrack by Yuvan Shankar Raja. (ANI)