Hawelia Group becomes founding member of Indian Green Building Council

Hawelia Group has joined the Indian Green Building Council as a founding member. This move highlights their dedication to environmentally responsible construction practices. The company focuses on energy efficiency and resource conservation in its projects. Their commitment aligns with the IGBC’s mission to promote green building standards. This initiative aims to foster sustainable communities for future generations.

New Delhi: Realty developer Hawelia Group has become a founding member of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) as it continues to focus on future-ready communities that balance modern living with environmentally responsible construction.

Hawelia Group has undertaken initiatives that promote energy efficiency, resource conservation, enhanced green cover, and healthier living environments. The company’s focus on sustainable development aligns closely with the objectives of the IGBC, which has been instrumental in transforming India’s built environment through green building practices and awareness.

“This reaffirms our commitment to developing projects that are not only aesthetically and functionally superior but also environmentally responsible. We pledge to uphold the highest standards of sustainable construction in every future endeavour, across every region we serve, and remain dedicated to creating greener, healthier, and more sustainable communities for generations to come,” said Rattan Hawelia, Chairman, Hawelia Group.

The recognition is expected to create a positive ripple effect across the industry by encouraging other organisations and developers to adopt sustainable business practices and green building standards. The group aims to support the broader vision of environmentally responsible development by promoting awareness, sharing best practices, and demonstrating the long-term benefits of sustainable construction.

The company also aims to help businesses across sectors integrate sustainability into their operations, improve resource efficiency, strengthen their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments, and contribute meaningfully to building a greener and more resilient future for India.