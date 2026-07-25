Assam flood circumstance: 47 dead, 40 missing out on, 7.21 lakh individuals impacted

Guwahati: The flood scenario in Assam stayed crucial on Friday with lots of rivers continuing to increase following relentless rains, while 47 individuals passed away in the deluge and over 7.21 lakh individuals are impacted throughout 11 districts, authorities stated.

Around 40 individuals are still missing out on and the toll may increase, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated.

To examine the quickly weakening scenario, Sarma will chair a video conference with district commissioners and senior authorities stationed throughout the flood-affected districts to examine the administration’s continuous action in dealing with the crisis.

Find out more: Assam chief secretary orders much faster relief, repair as floods aggravate

“The situation has improved slightly, but we still have not been able to reach around 20 per cent of the affected people. I believe we will be able to reach them by today,” he informed press reporters here.

According to details, around 40 individuals are missing out on, and the death toll is anticipated to increase even more, Sarma stated.

“The government will stand by the flood victims and will help as far as possible. A central government team will visit the state to assess the flood damage on July 25,” he included.

A representative of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated that the river Dikhow at Sivasagar town continues to stream “above the severe flood condition” at 9 am on Friday.

“Due to the continuous increase in the water level of Dikhow, citizens have been advised to stay away from the river,” she included.

At present, the Buridihing river at Khowang, Disang at Nanglamuraghat, Dikhou at Sivasagar, Dhansiri at Numaligarh and Kushiyara at Sribhumi are streaming above the threat level.

According to the ASDMA flood publication provided on Thursday night, 6 individuals have actually lost their lives in the deluge throughout the last 24 hours.

Sivasagar district has actually seen 4 individuals, consisting of one lady and one kid, drowning in flood waters; followed by 2, consisting of one kid, in Charaideo, it included.

With these casualties, the overall variety of deaths in this year’s floods has actually increased to 47 throughout the state.

According to the authority’s flood report, more than 7,21,000 individuals have actually been impacted in Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, Sivasagar and Tinsukia districts.

Sivasagar is the worst-hit district with almost 3.8 lakh individuals impacted, followed by Charaideo with practically 1.9 lakh individuals and Jorhat with more than 1.2 lakh individuals reeling under floodwaters.

The flood scenario has actually intensified considerably given that Wednesday, when more than 6.53 lakh individuals were impacted throughout 11 districts.

The ASDMA mentioned that the administration has actually been running 358 relief camps and relief circulation centres in 9 districts, presently looking after 24,124 displaced people.

Several companies like the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Fire & & Emergency Service, authorities and civil companies have actually saved around 5,000 individuals from various parts of Golaghat, Jorhat and Sivasagar, it included.

Find out more: Assam floods leave 35 dead, over 100 missing out on; toll might increase, states CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

At present, 883 towns are under water, and 25,375.44 hectares of crop locations have actually been harmed throughout Assam, the ASDMA stated.

Embankments, roadways, bridges and other facilities have actually been harmed by flood waters in various districts of the state.

On account of extensive flooding, 3,71,609 domestic animals and poultry are impacted throughout the state.

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