AESL wins ~ Rs 8,500 crore Transmission task in Andhra Pradesh|Image: Initiative

Ahmedabad, July 24, 2026: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. (AESL), India’s biggest personal transmission and circulation business and part of the internationally varied Adani portfolio, today stated it has actually won a ~ Rs 8,500 crore inter-state transmission task in Andhra Pradesh. The job,”Transmission System for Proposed Green Hydrogen/ Green Ammonia Projects in Vizag Area, Andhra Pradesh(Phase-I),” was granted through the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding(TBCB)structure of the Government of India where AESL became the most competitive bidder.

< period lang ="EN-US" dir ="ltr"> The transmission system has actually been prepared to assist in combination and supply of power to the proposed Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia jobs in the Vizag location, dealing with an approximated need of 4,500 MW. The job will likewise support the growing load requirement anticipated from the Pendurthi– Vizag area, where a new age of information centre and digital facilities financial investments is taking shape.

The job will be housed under the Special Purpose Vehicle, Vizag Power Transmission Ltd. Its scope includes facility of a 4 × 1500 MVA, 765/400 kV GIS substation atPendurthi (Vizag) and a 3 × 1500 MVA, 765/400 kV Khammam-II substation. With this, AESL will include 1,582 ckm of transmission lines and 10,500 MVA of change capability, taking its total transmission network to 29,531 ckm and 1,33,675 MVA of improvement capability.

Mr. Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., stated, “The Vizag transmission job is an essential action in developing the energy foundation for India’s next generation of commercial development. It will support the advancement of green hydrogen and green ammonia capability in Andhra Pradesh, while likewise reinforcing the grid for emerging digital facilities need in the Pendurthi– Vizag area. As India advances towards a cleaner, more technology-driven economy, AESL stays dedicated to establishing resistant, future-ready transmission networks that allow sustainable development at scale.”

Vizag is significantly becoming among India’s brand-new digital substantial facilities places, supported by massive AI and hyperscale information centre advancements, prepared subsea connection, and associated logistics, tidy energy and commercial facilities. As green particles generation (green hydrogen) and information centres scale up in the area, trusted high-capacity transmission facilities will be important to making sure power schedule, grid stability and long-lasting commercial competitiveness.

The job is contracted to be provided in 30 months.

About Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL)

AESL, part of the Adani portfolio, is a multidimensional company with existence in numerous elements of the energy domain, specifically power transmission, circulation, clever metering, and cooling services. AESL is the nation’s biggest personal transmission business with a cumulative transmission network of 29,531 ckm and 1,33,675 MVA change capability. In its retail electrical power circulation organization, as on AESL serves around 13 million customers in city Mumbai and the commercial center of Mundra SEZ. AESL is increase its wise metering organization and is on course to end up being India’s leading clever metering integrator. AESL, with its integrated offering through the growth of its circulation network through parallel licenses and competitive and customized retail options, consisting of a considerable share of green power, is reinventing the method energy is provided to the end customer. AESL is a driver for changing the energy landscape in the most dependable, budget friendly, and sustainable method.

For additional information, please seewww.adanienergysolutions.com