Saudi Prince’s Toxicology Report Uncovers Fatal Drug-Alcohol Cocktail Behind London Hotel Death|Image: X

New Delhi: The death of a Saudi prince in a London hotel has actually returned into the spotlight after a UK inquest exposed the findings of his toxicology report. The report revealed that the 29-year-old prince had actually taken in a mix of alcohol, celebration drugs and prescription medication before he passed away, leading the coroner to rule his death as a case of misadventure.

Prince Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Jalawi Al Saud was discovered dead in his space at the Marriott Hotel in Kensington, London, on November 25, 2025. Hotel personnel found him pushing the restroom flooring after he stopped working to react. Emergency situation services were called, however he might not be restored.

According to the toxicology report provided throughout the inquest, the prince had a blood alcohol level of 222 mg per 100 ml, almost 3 times the legal drink-driving limitation in England. The report likewise discovered possibly deadly levels of Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate (GHB), a leisure drug frequently referred to as the “party drug.”

Traces of marijuana and the anti-anxiety drug alprazolam (Xanax), together with healing levels of other recommended medication, were likewise discovered in his system.

Medical professionals informed the court that the mix of alcohol, GHB and prescription medications triggered a heart attack, resulting in his death.

The inquest likewise heard that Prince Abdullah had a history of alcohol and compound abuse and had actually gone through treatment at London’s Priory Clinic before getting rehab at Rainford Hall in Merseyside. Medical professionals who treated him stated he had actually effectively finished cleansing and had actually revealed no indications of self-destructive ideas before leaving the rehab centre.

After analyzing the proof, Assistant Coroner Jean Harkin dismissed suicide, stating there was no indicator that the prince planned to end his life. CCTV video footage revealed he had actually gone back to the hotel alone, and private investigators discovered no proof of nasty play or third-party participation.

The coroner tape-recorded the cause of death as multi-drug toxicity and returned a decision of misadventure, concluding that the prince had actually passed away mistakenly after taking in a deadly mix of alcohol, leisure drugs and prescription medication.