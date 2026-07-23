India-Greece Delegation Explores New Opportunities for Economic Progress

India, July 20 —

Subheading: India-Greece Business Forum 2026 highlights stronger bilateral trade, investment,

innovation, and MSME collaboration under the leadership of Shri Piyush Goyal and H.E. Harry Theoharis

Athens, Greece | July, 18 2026 – The India-Greece Business Forum 2026, held in Athens, brought together government representatives, diplomats, policymakers, and industry leaders from both nations to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation and explore new opportunities across key sectors. The forum focused on trade, investment, infrastructure, innovation, digital transformation, logistics, and sustainable economic growth, reinforcing the shared commitment of India and Greece to deepen their strategic economic partnership.

A key highlight of the event was the participation of Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, who led the Indian business delegation to Greece. The delegation reflected India’s growing global economic presence and its commitment to expanding international partnerships while creating new opportunities for Indian businesses.

A special mention goes to the Government of India for consistently standing with Indian MSMEs on global platforms. Through initiatives that encourage international trade, investment, market access, and policy support, the Government continues to empower Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to participate in global value chains and strengthen India’s position as a trusted business partner worldwide.

The forum commenced with the India-Greece Business Council Meeting, where delegates participated in networking sessions followed by sector-specific business roundtables. Discussions covered Infrastructure, Energy, Ports, Logistics, Shipbuilding, Warehousing, Digitalization, Defence, Trade, Gem & Jewellery, Food, and Agriculture. These sessions enabled Indian and Greek business leaders to exchange industry insights, discuss emerging opportunities, and identify practical areas for future collaboration.

The Infrastructure Roundtable was moderated by Mr. Dimitrios Dimitriou, General Secretary of the Athens Chamber of Commerce & Industry, along with Mr. Alok Srivastava of GMR Airports. The discussion emphasized infrastructure development, logistics, ports, energy, and supply chain connectivity as key drivers of bilateral trade and long-term economic growth.

Another important session focused on Digitalization, Defence, Trade, and Gem & Jewellery, moderated by Mr. Fanis Matsopoulos, Member of the Executive Board and Head of Business Advisory at the Athens Chamber of Commerce & Industry, together with Mr. Sarbajit Deb, Vice President and Head – Europe at Larsen & Toubro. Industry leaders discussed digital transformation, advanced manufacturing, international trade, innovation, and technology-led business expansion.

The Food and Agriculture Roundtable, jointly moderated by Mrs. Maria Arvanitopoulou, Member of the Board of Directors at the Athens Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Mr. Amit Sawhney, Managing Director of KIZ Foods Pvt. Ltd., explored opportunities in agricultural trade, food processing, resilient supply chains, and sustainable business practices.

The second half of the programme featured the India-Greece Business Forum, coordinated by Mr. Fanis Matsopoulos.

The session opened with welcome remarks from Mr. Ioannis Bratakos, President of the Athens Chamber of Commerce & Industry, who emphasized the importance of strengthening economic cooperation between India and Greece through sustained dialogue and private-sector participation.

This was followed by remarks from Shri Ravi Shankar, Ambassador of India to Greece, who highlighted the growing momentum in bilateral relations and the expanding opportunities for trade, investment, and strategic collaboration between the two countries.

The forum also featured remarks by Mr. Dimitris Skalkos, Secretary General for International Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of Enterprise Greece.

A keynote address was delivered by H.E. Mr. Harry Theoharis, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic, who underlined Greece’s commitment to fostering stronger economic engagement with India and expanding cooperation across strategic sectors.

The event concluded with the keynote address of Shri Piyush Goyal, who reaffirmed India’s vision of building stronger international economic partnerships through innovation, investment, entrepreneurship, manufacturing, and trade. He highlighted India’s rapid economic transformation and emphasized the importance of creating mutually beneficial opportunities for businesses from both countries. His address reinforced India’s commitment to promoting global collaboration while encouraging greater participation of Indian enterprises, including MSMEs, in international markets.

As reflected in the event visuals, the Indian business delegation participated alongside senior government officials and industry representatives under the theme “Honoured to be Part of the Indian Business Delegation to Athens, Greece”, symbolizing the growing strategic and commercial relationship between India and Greece. The delegation’s participation highlighted efforts toward strengthening partnerships across borders, exploring new business opportunities, and building a stronger India-Greece economic relationship.

The programme concluded with closing remarks by Mr. Ioannis Bratakos, followed by a networking reception that enabled government representatives, business leaders, and investors from both countries to explore future partnerships.

Throughout the forum, discussions emphasized the importance of international dialogue in promoting trade, investment, innovation, and sustainable development. Participants examined opportunities to enhance business connectivity, facilitate knowledge exchange, encourage responsible investment, and strengthen cooperation across multiple industries that contribute to long-term economic progress.

The forum also highlighted the growing importance of collaboration between governments, financial institutions, industry associations, and private enterprises in addressing emerging global economic opportunities. By bringing together policymakers and business leaders under one platform, the event fostered meaningful discussions on technology, infrastructure, supply chains, digital transformation, and investment-led growth.

As India and Greece continue to deepen their economic engagement, the India-Greece Business Forum 2026 stands as an important milestone in strengthening bilateral relations. Through sector-focused dialogue, government leadership, and industry collaboration, the forum reinforced a shared vision for sustainable economic progress while opening new avenues for trade, innovation, and international business cooperation.