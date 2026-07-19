PM Modi Reveals Why He Sent a ‘Vande Mataram’ Postcard Into Space

Sriharikota: As India’s Vikram-1 successfully reached orbit on its first attempt, PM Modi revealed the symbolic inspiration behind sending a handwritten ‘Vande Mataram’ postcard into the cosmos.

India’s private space sector entered a new era today as Skyroot Aerospace successfully launched its flagship rocket, Vikram-1, into Low Earth Orbit on its very first attempt. The historic mission, aptly named “Mission Aagaman” (The Arrival), makes India one of the few elite nations with private orbital launch capabilities. Amid the engineering triumph, a unique national tribute captured the world’s attention. A handwritten postcard by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bearing the words “Vande Mataram,” was carried as a special symbolic payload aboard the rocket. Speaking on the cosmic milestone, Prime Minister Modi shared the deep sentimental value behind the gesture: “This year, our country is celebrating its 150th Vande Mataram anniversary, and I wanted to celebrate it in a new way. I see this as a kind of Vande Mataram Mission.”

A Historic Milestone for Indian Space Tech

Standing nearly seven storeys tall, Vikram-1 is an all-carbon composite, multi-stage launch vehicle featuring advanced 3D-printed rocket engines developed completely in-house. The rocket lifted off flawlessly from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota, precisely deploying its payloads into orbit roughly 17 minutes later.

PM Modi’s postcard traveled alongside handwritten messages from Skyroot engineers, investors, former ISRO chairmen, and Indian astronauts, weaving together the rich legacy of India’s public space achievements with its rising commercial space future.