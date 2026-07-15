Synchronised surveys will conserve time, resources: Satish Mahana

Satish Mahana, Uttar Pradesh legal assembly speaker, stated on Tuesday that the belief of ‘One Nation, One Election’ has actually existed throughout the nation for a long period of time. He even more stated the proposed strategy would be practical not just for politicians however likewise for the public. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly speaker Satish Mahana. (HT file)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/14/400x225/Uttar-Pradesh-legislative-assembly-speaker-Satish-_1784050009895.jpg"alt ="Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly speaker Satish Mahana. (HT file)"title ="Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly speaker Satish Mahana. (HT file)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Uttar Pradesh legal assembly speaker Satish Mahana.(HT file)

Throughout a conference with the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC)– presently evaluating the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024– concerning the proposed ‘One Nation, One Election’ legislation, Mahana stated, “Frequent elections effect both the general public and public agents. While everybody’s function and desires are substantial in the electoral procedure, the repetitive cycle of election-related activities– when elections are not held all at once– likewise impacts the governance system.”

The committee satisfied Mahana to seek his views and recommendations on holding synchronised elections. “I, too, need to stay active in the electoral procedure within my own constituency. A representative wind up investing a substantial quantity of time on the election procedure, whereas the general public anticipates constant deal with the advancement of their location and the resolution of problems. If elections are held concurrently, agents will have the ability to commit more time to civil service and advancement activities,” he stated.

Mahana kept in mind that regular elections keep a big part of the administrative equipment, security forces, and federal government resources inhabited with the electoral procedure. Holding synchronised elections would enable much better utilisation of these resources and guarantee that the momentum of advancement plans is preserved, stated a press declaration from his workplace.

“Public involvement is critical in a democracy. It is necessary to think about recommendations from all political celebrations, constitutional bodies, specialists, and the public while reforming the electoral system,” he stated.