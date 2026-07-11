Foreign tax information to be consisted of in Form 26AS

Abroad monetary account details will now be consisted of in taxpayers’ Form 26AS. This relocation will permit taxpayers to see their foreign monetary information with the Income Tax Department. It assists fix up abroad earnings and properties with tax filings efficiently. The CBDT has actually directed the Director General of Income-tax (Systems) to publish this info. Info associating with 2022, 2023, and 2024 will be submitted within ninety days.

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes(CBDT)has actually directed that monetary account info gotten from abroad tax authorities be consisted of in taxpayers’ Form 26AS.

The relocation will make foreign monetary details offered with the Income Tax Department noticeable to taxpayers for the very first time, assisting them fix up abroad earnings and properties with their tax filings while providing another tool to find inequalities.

Type 26AS, an important file for filing income-tax returns, is a yearly tax credit declaration provided by the Income Tax Department that combines information of all taxes and high-value monetary deals connected to the irreversible account number (PAN).

In an order provided Thursday, the CBDT authorised the Director General of Income-tax (Systems) to publish details gotten under the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) structure pursuant to arrangements under areas 90 and 90A of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

The systems directorate has actually been asked to publish details associating with 2022, 2023 and 2024 currently in its ownership within 90 days of the order.