Hong Kong – SCST inspects passing-out parade at HK Police College (with photos)

SCST inspects passing-out parade at HK Police College (with photos) *******************************************************************



The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Miss Rosanna Law, inspected the passing-out parade for 13 probationary inspectors and 131 recruit police constables at the Hong Kong Police College today (July 11), and witnessed their completion of rigorous training and transition into disciplined and professional police officers.



Speaking at the ceremony, Miss Law said that the country has officially entered a new phase under the National 15th Five-Year Plan this year, heralding unprecedented development opportunities for Hong Kong. As an important gateway for the nation’s opening up, Hong Kong, under the “one country, two systems” principle, leverages the strong support of the motherland while maintaining close global connections. The city has been proactively aligning with the national development strategies and further deepening its integration into the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA). She said that a safe, stable and lawful society is the foundation of all developments, and the Force’s role in steadfastly upholding the rule of law and maintaining social order is of paramount importance and crucial.



She noted that the Force keeps pace with the times through actively introducing innovative technologies and adopting intelligence-led policing strategies to address increasingly complex crime patterns. As the “one-hour living circle” in the GBA gradually takes shape, with the flow of people and goods becoming more frequent, the Force’s responsibilities in cross-border collaboration, major event security and emergency response co-ordination have grown significantly.



Miss Law has worked closely with the Force in various government roles, facing challenges side by side and collaborating effectively. She said that Hong Kong is confronting both new opportunities and challenges, and that, amid a complex and ever-changing geopolitical environment, safeguarding national security tops the operational priorities of the Force. She expressed the hope that police officers will always uphold professionalism, impartiality, empathy and the highest standard of integrity, serving as trusted guardians of the public, regardless of changes in the social environment.



She urged the graduates to bear in mind that their uniforms represent the entire Force, and even the spirit of the rule of law in Hong Kong. They should act strictly in accordance with the law and safeguard social order, think from the citizens’ perspectives and devote themselves to the well-being of the public, providing a solid security guarantee for the smooth implementation of the National 15th Five-Year Plan in Hong Kong.