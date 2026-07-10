MHA problems fresh National Anthem standards

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has actually provided fresh instructions to all state federal governments, Union Territory (UT) administrations and main ministries, restating the guidelines governing the singing and playing of the National Anthem and the National Song and requiring their rigorous compliance.

In an interaction released on July 9, the MHA composed to the chief secretaries and administrators of all states and UTs, in addition to secretaries of all ministries and departments of the Central federal government, confining the existing orders connecting to the National Song and the National Anthem.

The ministry stated the orders consist of an extensive list of events on which the National Anthem and the National Song are needed to be sung or played, along with celebrations where they might be sung or played. They likewise define circumstances where both are to be rendered throughout the very same program, consisting of at the start and completion of an occasion.

The MHA repeated that “whenever both the National Song and the National Anthem are performed together, the National Song must be sung or played first, followed by the National Anthem.”

It even more clarified that in states where a state tune is likewise rendered, “state song is also sung and played along with Nationa Anthem and National Song. “It is specified that whenever state tune is sung or had fun with National Song and National Anthem, both the National Song and National Anthem will be sung or played together; and National Song will be sung or played very first followed by National Anthem.”

The ministry also stressed that the correct script, text, diction and pronunciation of both the National Song and the National Anthem must be followed strictly while rendering them.

To facilitate compliance, the MHA said the authentic text as well as the correct pronunciation of the National Song and the National Anthem are available on the ministry’s website.

The ministry requested all state governments, Union Territory administrations and central ministries to issue suitable instructions to institutions and organisations under their jurisdiction to ensure strict adherence to the prescribed norms.

“It is asked for that ideal directions in this regard might please be released to all worried organizations and organisations under your jurisdiction, for stringent compliance,” checks out the interaction.

Copies of the interaction were likewise marked to the President’s Secretariat, Vice-President’s Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Office, Cabinet Secretariat, Election Commission of India, Parliament Secretariats, Supreme Court, High Courts, NITI Aayog and other constitutional and federal government bodies.

The interaction likewise discussed that the Central federal government has, from time to time, provided orders connecting to the National Anthem and National Song of India.