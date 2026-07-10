India’s hydrogen rail period starts

ANI

New Delhi: The nation’s very first hydrogen-powered train, arranged to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 17, will cover the 89-km range in between Jind and Sonipat in 2 hours, with blockages at 12 intermediate stations.

According to a main interaction released by the Railway Board to Northern Railway on July 8, Hydrogen Train No 74010 will leave from Jind train station at 7.40 am throughout its routine service and reach Sonipat at 9.40 am.

Check out: India’s very first hydrogen-powered train is prepared: PM Modi most likely to inaugurate it on July 17; Check path, speed & & functions

The train will stop at 12 intermediate stations: Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambeva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana Haryana and Barwasni.

On its return journey, Train No 74009 will leave from Sonipat at 10.40 am and reach Jind at 1.00 pm, stopping at the very same stations en path.

The Railway Board has actually likewise directed the Northern Railway to start the nation’s very first hydrogen train service at the earliest, following its inauguration by the prime minister on July 17.

“The train will operate as a special inaugural service on July 17. The date for the commencement of its regular passenger service has not yet been decided. We have asked the Northern Railway to finalise it at the earliest and inform us accordingly,” a senior Railway Board authorities stated.

The board, in its July 8 circular to Northern Railway, revealed the train’s day-to-day functional schedule in between Jind and Sonipat, in addition to the list of intermediate blockages. It has actually left the choice on the date of beginning of routine services to the Northern Railway.

In earlier interactions, the Railway Board had actually stated the train would cover 356 km daily, making 2 big salamis in between Jind and Sonipat, with each one-way journey covering 89 km. The 10-coach train has 682 seats and an overall traveler capability of 2,600.

The train obtained an optimal speed of 120 kmph throughout trials, its optimum functional speed throughout routine service will be 75 kmph.

In May 2026, the Railway Board authorized the intro of the nation’s very first hydrogen-powered 10-coach DEMU train, which utilizes hydrogen fuel cells to produce traction power rather of diesel.

As a precaution, the Ministry of Railways has actually directed that, for the very first 3 months of operation, the train will be accompanied by skilled technical workers with knowledge in hydrogen trainsets to address any en-route technical concerns.

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