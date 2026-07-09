Lululemon lands in India

Lululemon has actually revealed the launch of its very first shop in India, set to open in New Delhi in the fall.

Found in the city’s DLF Promenade shopping center, the brand-new shop will house the activewear brand name’s series of yoga, pilates, running, training, tennis, golf and athleisurewear. Lululemon’s New Delhi shop is the current advancement in its franchise collaboration with Indian ecommerce platform Tata Cliq. To accompany the shop opening, the brand name will likewise release on sites Tata Cliq Luxury and Tata Cliq Fashion. Established in Canada in 1998, Lululemon presently runs in more than 30 worldwide markets consisting of China, Macau and Norway. Through its franchise collaboration design, the brand name has actually gone into Poland, Greece, Hungary, and Romania up until now in 2026. Sarah Clark, senior vice-president, EMEA at Lululemon, stated: “Bringing Lululemon to India is a happy turning point for our groups as we continue to grow our brand name worldwide. Ad

“To get ready for the opening, we have actually been dealing with Tata Cliq to construct relationships with the New Delhi neighborhood, which has a dynamic and active customer base that is trying to find premium efficiency items that mix technical development with raised design.”

Gopal Asthana, CEO, Tata Cliq, commented: “Indian customers are significantly accepting active way of lives and are searching for high-performance items that mix performance and design. Our company believe they will highly get in touch with Lululemon’s item offerings and community-first approach. We are getting ready to open the brand name’s very first shop in the coming months, in addition to its launch on Tata Cliq platforms, and anticipate growing its omnichannel existence in the nation.”

Lululemon reduced its full-year assistance after reporting a downturn in success and weaker trading in its Americas company throughout the very first quarter to 3 May 2026.

It published profits of $2.47 bn (₤ 1.8 bn) for the 12-week duration, up 4% year on year, while similar sales increased 1%.

Net earnings fell 38% to $195m (₤ 145m), running earnings decreased 37% to $276.9 m (₤ 206m) and gross margin fell 410 basis points to 54.2%.

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