Lauren Bennett, G.R.L. Member and Singer on LMFAO’s ‘Party Rock Anthem,’ Dead at 37

Lauren Bennett, the singer best known for her feature on the 2011 LMFAO hit song “Party Rock Anthem,” has died. She was 37. Bennett’s bandmates in G.R.L. confirmed her death in a statement shared Monday, July 6. A cause of death was not given. “Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she […]

Lauren Bennett, the singer best known for her feature on the 2011 LMFAO hit song “Party Rock Anthem,” has died. She was 37.

Bennett’s bandmates in G.R.L. confirmed her death in a statement shared Monday, July 6. A cause of death was not given.

“Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us,” members Emmalyn Estrada, Natasha Slayton, and Paula van Oppen said in a joint statement. “We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved.”

Rolling Stone has reached out to Bennett’s representatives for further comment.

Born in England, Bennett found her way into music after appearing on the British singing competition The X Factor. She later received a call to audition for Paradiso Girls, a new girl group that Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin and Interscope’s Jimmy Iovine were putting together. The group found short-lived success with the 2009 release of “Patron Tequila,” which featured Lil Jon and Eve.

After Paradiso Girls disbanded, Antin brought Bennett into what would become G.R.L. The girl-group was best known for its 2014 song with Pitbull, “Wild Wild Love.” That same year, they released a self-titled EP that contained, “Ugly Heart,” which became a Top 20 hit in the U.K.

During their rise, however, G.R.L. was struck by tragedy when original member, Simone Battle, died by suicide. The group released a tribute song, “Lighthouse,” in early 2015 before going on hiatus. They reformed in 2016 and toured for a few years before deciding to disband again in 2020.

Bennett also enjoyed some success as a solo artist, releasing singles like 2011’s “I Wish I Wish” and 2016’s “Hurricane.” Her biggest track was LMFAO’s “Party Rock Anthem,” to which she contributed vocals for the bridge and hook. The song was a massive hit around the world, enjoying a six-week run at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100.

More recently, Bennett had waded into making country music. In February, she uploaded a cover of Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’.” Bennett shared a child with actor and dancer Kenny Wormald, who starred in the 2011 remake of Footloose.

From Rolling Stone US.