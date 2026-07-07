West Bengal reveals Rs 5 lakh help for Rath Yatra committees, broadens pilgrim centers

Explaining Rath Yatra as one of West Bengal’s essential spiritual and cultural occasions, the federal government has actually advised district administrations to make extensive plans.



< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/07/06/rath-pix-2026-07-06-22-30-49.jpg" alt ="West Bengal announces Rs 5 lakh aid for Rath Yatra committees"> West Bengal reveals Rs 5 lakh help for Rath Yatra committees

In a first-of-its-kind relocation, the West Bengal federal government has actually revealed a monetary grant of Rs 5 lakh for every single acknowledged Rath Yatra arranging committee throughout the state. The effort is focused on supporting the smooth conduct of this year’s celebration while reinforcing centers for lakhs of fans anticipated to get involved.

The Information and Cultural Affairs Department released an alert on June 27, directing all district magistrates to turn over the grant cheques to authorised agents of the arranging committees on July 13, ahead of the nine-day Rath Yatra events arranged to start on July 16.

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Explaining Rath Yatra as one of West Bengal’s crucial spiritual and cultural occasions, the federal government has actually advised district administrations to make extensive plans to guarantee the celebration is performed securely and effectively.

In addition to the monetary support for organisers, the state has actually authorized Rs 1 lakh for each district to establish sewa shivirs along procession paths and at significant event points. These camps will supply important services such as drinking water, ORS packages, first-aid and emergency situation treatment, info counters, and unique help for seniors, females, kids, and individuals with specials needs. District administrations have actually likewise been authorised to present any extra pilgrim assistance steps thought about essential.