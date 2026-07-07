Traffic offender caught on cam assaulting cop, held

Lucknow: A man was arrested on Sunday after a video showing him allegedly assaulting a traffic home guard at the Aishbagh-Haiderganj crossing in Lucknow went viral on social media.According to police, the incident took place around 8 pm on Saturday when traffic personnel were regulating vehicles at the intersection. The accused, identified as Vaibhav Maurya, was driving his car on the wrong side of the road. When home guard Hamid Ali, deployed with Lucknow Traffic Police, tried to stop him, Maurya got out of the car, grabbed the home guard by his collar and shoved him to the ground.The viral video purportedly shows the home guard getting back on his feet, only to be pushed again by the accused, who is also seen hurling abuses before returning to his car.

Bystanders recorded the incident and the footage spread widely on social media, triggering public outrage.“Acting on a complaint lodged by Hamid Ali, Bazaar Khala police registered an FIR under sections 121, 132, 352, 351(2), 324 and 115(2) of BNS,” read a police statement. Police arrested Maurya, resident of Durgapuri Colony in Badalkhera, under Kakori police station limits, and sent him to jail. His car was also seized as part of the investigation.Police said further legal proceedings are underway.