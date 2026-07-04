HC seeks report from govt on falling camel population

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court Thursday directed the state govt to explain what it has done to conserve camels after figures showed the population of the designated state animal fell from nearly 15 lakh in 1980 to 2.13 lakh in 2019.A division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Manish Sharma also ordered the director, animal husbandry department, to remain personally present at the next hearing.The directions came during the hearing of a suo motu public interest matter on the steep decline in the camel population. Amicus curiae Prateek Kasliwal placed figures before the court showing Rajasthan’s camel count dropped to 3.70 lakh in 2015 and further to 2.13 lakh in 2019.Taking note of the decline, the bench asked the additional advocate general to file a detailed affidavit listing concrete measures taken for camel conservation. The court sought details on breeding programmes, veterinary care, welfare schemes and other preservation efforts.The bench observed that the camel population continued to fall despite the Rajasthan Camel (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 2015.

It said the report earlier submitted by the state govt did not adequately explain the reasons for the decline or set out effective conservation steps.The court also expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of information on camel shelters and the availability of veterinary doctors dedicated to camel care, noting that these were critical to protecting the state’s iconic animal.The matter will be heard next on Aug 5, 2026, when the court will examine the govt’s response and review the progress of conservation measures.