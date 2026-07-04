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Gandhinagar: Appointment letters given to 23k talatis

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Gandhinagar: Appointment letters given to 23k talatis

Gandhinagar: Chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday distributed appointment letters to more than 2,300 newly recruited revenue talatis in Gandhinagar. During the event, the chief minister also inaugurated newly set-up offices and launched several state govt initiatives aimed at simplifying and speeding up 21 revenue-related services.

A QR code-based feedback mechanism was introduced to enable citizens to share their experiences at govt offices and provide feedback on staff behaviour.The government also launched an integrated revenue court case management system along with an e-filing facility. The platform will allow applicants to file revenue cases from their homes, monitor case progress in real time, and download orders online after disposal of cases. An official statement added that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with the Survey of India for georeferencing city survey maps.

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