EAM Jaishankar to start 6-nation trip from Sunday

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar|Picture Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will start a six-nation trip of Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Belgium and the United States start Sunday.

Jaishankar’s check out to the 4 Gulf countries from July 5 to 10 comes versus the background of fast-evolving political characteristics in the area following the peace arrangement in between the United States and Iran.

After concluding his engagements in the Gulf countries, he will take a trip to New York to introduce on July 13 India’s main project for the UN Security Council period for 2028-29, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In the last leg of his journey, Jaishankar will check out Brussels to take part in the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council conference.

“External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on an official visit to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from July 5 to 10,” the MEA stated.

“During the visit to these countries, he will be meeting with his counterparts and the leadership,” it stated.

The MEA stated the go to will concentrate on boosting bilateral relations with the 4 nations and likewise supply a chance to exchange views on local advancements and concerns of shared interest.

“The external affairs minister will thereafter visit New York to launch on 13 July India’s official campaign for the UN Security Council tenure 2028-29,” it stated.

“He will then attend the third India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting and interact with his EU and Belgian counterparts in Brussels on July 14 and 15,” the MEA stated in a declaration.

The TTC was revealed in 2022 to assist in exchange of important innovations connected to a variety of domains consisting of expert system, quantum computing, semiconductors and cybersecurity.

Released on July 4, 2026