Santa Fe fire videos: Blaze tears through roofing system of St. Catherine’s Indian School in New Mexico; watch

A big fire tore through the historical St. Catherine’s Indian School in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Thursday, with videos revealing flames swallowing up the structure.
A big fire emerged at the St. Catherine’s Indian School in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday afternoon. A video of the occurrence shared by a homeowner revealed blaze tearing through the historical school structure.
The smoke from the fire shows up throughout the city of Santa Fe. Regional news outlet KOB 4 reports that there are no injuries and the structure was empty when the fire began this afternoon.
Here’s the video:
The renowned structure, one amongst lots of residues of the questionable Indian boarding schools, is anticipated to totally burn down as an outcome of the fire, KOB 4 reported pointing out authorities.
This story is being upgraded.
Shamik is a reporter covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than 4 years of experience reporting on United States politics, sports, and significant breaking stories throughout fast-moving cycles. He formerly operated at Times Now and Sportskeeda, developing strong newsroom impulses and digital storytelling abilities. At HT.com, he concentrates on everyday protection of United States political advancements while likewise dealing with high-impact stories that require speed, precision, clearness, and context under pressure. Shamik has substantial experience covering NFL video game days over the previous 2 years, collaborating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is especially drawn to big news minutes such as United States elections and the Super Bowl, where he flourishes at the news desk working along with the group. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before getting in journalism, he quickly operated in digital marketing and political consultancy functions. Presently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by interest, discipline, and a continuous desire to check out brand-new and odd subjects. Outdoors work, he delights in reading, movies, sports, and discovering constantly.Learn more
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