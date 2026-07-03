Santa Fe fire videos: Blaze tears through roofing system of St. Catherine’s Indian School in New Mexico; watch

< img src ="https://images.hindustantimes.com/rf/image_size_90x90/HT/Web/AuthorsAndColumnists/Pictures/Crop/shamik-banerjee.png" alt ="Shamik Banerjee" width ="90" height ="90" previous-src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/static-content/1y/ht/1x1-white.png">

Shamik is a reporter covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than 4 years of experience reporting on United States politics, sports, and significant breaking stories throughout fast-moving cycles. He formerly operated at Times Now and Sportskeeda, developing strong newsroom impulses and digital storytelling abilities. At HT.com, he concentrates on everyday protection of United States political advancements while likewise dealing with high-impact stories that require speed, precision, clearness, and context under pressure. Shamik has substantial experience covering NFL video game days over the previous 2 years, collaborating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is especially drawn to big news minutes such as United States elections and the Super Bowl, where he flourishes at the news desk working along with the group. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before getting in journalism, he quickly operated in digital marketing and political consultancy functions. Presently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by interest, discipline, and a continuous desire to check out brand-new and odd subjects. Outdoors work, he delights in reading, movies, sports, and discovering constantly.Learn more