FaZe Temperrr apprehended: What caused the FaZe Clan co-founder’s Indiana reservation? Information

Under Indiana law, criminal trespass usually includes getting in or staying on somebody else’s home without consent. Residential entry is a different charge that connects to getting in another individual’s home without permission. The specific situations behind the accusations have actually not yet been revealed.

According to Hamilton County reservation records, Oliveira was detained on charges of criminal trespass and domestic entry.

FaZe Clan co-founder and material developer Thomas Oliveira, much better called FaZe Temperrr, was jailed in Hamilton County, Indiana, on July 2, 2026. Prison records reveal he was scheduled on charges of criminal trespass and property entry. News of the arrest started spreading out after X user @yoxics shared a scheduling picture and arrest information on Thursday. Currently, authorities have actually not openly launched additional details about what caused the event.

At this phase, no surcharges have actually been reportedThere is likewise no public cops report, witness declaration, or court filing describing what occurred before the arrest.

The scheduling info shared online consisted of Oliveira’s mugshot and fundamental arrest information. Beyond that, extremely bit has actually been formally validated. Due to the fact that the case is still in its early phases, numerous crucial concerns stay unanswered, consisting of where the declared event happened and whether Oliveira has actually protected release from custody.

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FaZe Temperrr’s public profile Oliveira is among the best-known names connected with FaZe Clanthe esports and content brand name he assisted develop for many years. Along with video gaming material, he ended up being a familiar face through streaming, YouTube videos, and other online jobs.

The arrest likewise follows a tough duration for the developer’s public image. In 2025, previous FaZe member Nordan Shat, understood online as FaZe Rain, made claims versus Oliveira that resulted in significant criticism online. Oliveira dealt with a few of those claims at the time, while FaZe Clan openly distanced itself from numerous figures linked to the debate.

The Indiana arrest is a different matter. The present charges include declared property-related offenses, and no proof launched up until now has actually connected this case to previous debates.

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In the meantime, the focus stays on the legal procedure. Court procedures are anticipated to supply a clearer photo of what occurred and whether the charges will progress. Up until extra files or declarations are launched, the verified realities stay minimal to the arrest, the noted charges, and the reserving info taped by Hamilton County authorities.