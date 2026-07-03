RVUNL CMD gets three-month extension; new directors appointed

Jaipur: Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RVUNL) has reshuffled its top management, granting a three-month extension to chief engineer Devendra Shringi as chairman and managing director.

The move surprised many, as earlier extensions were typically for a full year.Chief engineer Sanjay Sanadhya has been named director (Technical), Kajod Lal Meena appointed director (Projects), and MK Khandelwal, CCOA, has taken charge as director (Finance).The changes come on the back of RVUNL’s record performance. Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar recently praised the utility for raising generation levels from 78.82% last year to 84.34% in April–May. The corporation’s 23 thermal units, with a combined capacity of 7,580 MW, achieved their highest-ever output of 7,171 MW.Meanwhile, in Ajmer discom, following the retirement of MD KP Verma, Jodhpur discom MD Bhanwar Lal has been given additional responsibility.