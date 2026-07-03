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Home Business ACB submits chargesheet against ex-minster Mahesh Joshi in JJM Case

ACB submits chargesheet against ex-minster Mahesh Joshi in JJM Case

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ACB submits chargesheet against ex-minster Mahesh Joshi in JJM Case

Former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi

Jaipur: Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Wednesday filed a chargesheet against former Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) minister Mahesh Joshi and private individual Sanjay Badaya in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), officials said.The chargesheet, running into nearly 3,000 pages, was submitted before the court of Special ACB .The public prosecutor informed the court that the investigation is still underway and further investigation is underway, officials said.Earlier, ACB had also filed a chargesheet against former additional chief secretary Subodh Agarwal and 10 others in the same case. The agency has filed chargesheets in multiple phases as part of its ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularities.

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