Odisha govt invites public feedback on revised school textbooks amid error row

In the wake of the school textbook error controversy in the state, the Odisha Government has invited public feedback on the revised textbooks prepared for students from Classes I to IV.

According to an official information posted on X, the revised textbooks have been uploaded on the websites of the School and Mass Education Department, the Directorate of Teacher Education, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), and OSEPA for public access.

The government has urged teachers, parents, educationists, and the general public to carefully review the textbooks and submit their valuable suggestions and feedback within seven days.

Also Read: Odisha begins process to revise school textbooks after error controversy

Feedback can be sent via email to [email protected] or by contacting the Vidya Samiksha Kendra helpline at 18003456722.

The move comes after concerns were raised over errors in newly introduced school textbooks, prompting the government to seek public participation in improving the quality and accuracy of the revised learning materials before their wider implementation.

Earlier in the day, the Odisha government had initiated the process of preparing and printing new school textbooks, with a high-level review meeting held at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

The meeting was attended by the School and Mass Education Minister, the department’s Secretary, and the Director of the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA), along with senior officials from SCERT. The discussions focused on preparing revised textbooks following the controversy over errors in the current set of school books.