flipick-launches-ai-video-platform-that-creates,-personalizes,-delivers-and-measures-effectiveness-of-cinematic-video-at-scale

India, July 1 —

One platform turns a brief into a finished, on-brand film, delivers it personally to every viewer, and measures who watched.

Pune, India, July 1, 2026 – Flipick , a learning-technology company, today announced the launch of its AI video platform , an end-to-end studio that creates cinematic, studio-grade video, distributes it personally to every viewer, and measures the effectiveness. Where most AI tools stop at a single clip and a download, Flipick runs the whole production job – from a written screenplay through personalized delivery to audit-ready proof of who watched, who finished, and who acted.

“Most tools stop at the download. We don’t,” said Ravi Dugal, Founder & CEO of Flipick while describing the platform. Flipick has deep roots in enterprise learning. For 15+ years, Flipick LMS and video content creation services have powered enterprise learning across many global companies like Pearson, Jindal Steel, Clarivate, Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF), and more.

A real production pipeline, run by AI

Every Flipick video runs the same nine-stage pipeline on a single platform: write, storyboard, generate, hold consistency, overlay, edit, localize, deliver, and measure. The approach is deliberately storyboard-first – teams approve the story before spending a single credit. The Screenplay Creator structures a brief into a scene-by-scene script; the storyboard locks every shot for sign-off; only then does the platform render. Revisions happen on the page, not on the render bill.

Inside the studio, five tools do the heavy lifting:

Screenplay Builder turns a brief into a production-ready, scene-by-scene script with narrative arc, shot breakdowns, voiceover and dialogue, and selectable campaign styles and pacing.

Video Builder generates each approved shot, renders the beats and assembles the cut, with the ability to regenerate a single beat or shot without disturbing the rest.

Asset Library lets organizations build a brand world once – ambassadors, products, characters and locations – and reuse it across every project.

Ingredients store static building blocks such as logos, backgrounds and product shots for assembly into personalized frames.

Overlays composite text, logos, pricing, disclaimers and CTAs on top of the generated video.

Consistency raw AI can’t match

Flipick’s central differentiator is consistency – the thing raw generators struggle to do. The platform holds a presenter’s face, wardrobe and a brand’s products steady across an entire film, from scene one through scene nine. Lock them once, and they stay consistent throughout, branded and localized into any language without re-recording.

The Overlays system turns one master video into hundreds of variants. Teams define variables in a spreadsheet – brand name, price, logo – and produce a named file for each row. Because financial values live on the overlay rather than being baked into the AI video, regulated content stays accurate and auditable, and a single master can generate 500 brand variants for a fraction of the cost of producing 500 separate videos.

Delivered personally, then measured

Beyond creation, Flipick’s distribution product (VVP) renders a personal cut for each recipient – mapping fields such as name, role, branch and language – and delivers it by link, email, in-app, or directly through an LMS. The platform authenticates viewer identity before playback, then tracks per-viewer completion, drop-off and re-watch, and ties every overlay CTA to the action that followed. The result is audit-ready proof rather than impressions: knowing who watched, who finished, and who acted.

Transparent, credit-based pricing

Flipick is priced entirely in credits across its two products – AI Video Creation and VVP Distribution – with one credit equal to Rs.1, and a live calculator that estimates any campaign before a customer spends a thing. Creation is priced per finished minute, starting from a base of 3,300 credits per minute, while distribution is priced per recipient and grows cheaper at scale, falling from 50 credits per recipient down to 20 at high volume. As a worked example, a one-minute, moderately edited film delivered to 500 viewers comes to roughly 24,250 credits (about Rs.24,250).

Quote from Founder

“For years, teams could generate a video clip but not a result – they couldn’t keep it on brand, personalize it at scale, or measure effectiveness. We built Flipick around the whole job.” said Ravi Dugal, Founder & CEO of Flipick.

Availability of the Platform

The Flipick AI video platform is available from 1st July 2026. Teams can book a demo to take one of their own briefs from screenplay to a measured campaign. To learn more, visit Flipick at www.flipick.com

About Flipick

Flipick is a learning-technology company based in Pune, India. For 15+ years, Flipick LMS has powered enterprise learning – delivering, managing and tracking learning at scale. Today, the same company that runs those programmes also creates the video inside them: its AI video platform helps teams create studio-grade video, personalize it for every viewer, and measures its effectiveness too. Flipick is founded by Ravi Dugal and is trusted by Jindal Steel, Pearson, IIBF, IICA, and many more conglomerates.

Media Contact

Rahul Uppal

Business Development Head at Flipick

Email – rahul.uppal@flipick.com